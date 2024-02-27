ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead

    Holly Cooper and Lucas Cooper are pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP) Holly Cooper and Lucas Cooper are pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP)
    Share

    A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.

    Holly Jean Cooper and Lucas Robert Cooper were last seen on Ruth Falls Road in Ruth Falls around 2 a.m. Saturday.

    Around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said Holly had been found dead and search teams continued to look for Lucas.

    Roughly an hour later, police said the boy was found dead near where Holly’s remains were found.

    The RCMP tells CTV News they were found on the shoreline of a body of water near where they were last seen. 

    Police say their deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News