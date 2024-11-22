Missing Nova Scotia senior found safe after emergency alert issued

A vulnerable man who was missing in Cape Breton has been found safe.

An emergency alert was first issued just before 10 a.m. on Friday and said the 74-year-old was last seen in the Sydney area driving a black SUV.

A second alert was issued around 1:30 p.m. and said that he had been found.

Cape Breton Regional Police later said in a post on their Facebook page that the man is safe.

