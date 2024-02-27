ATLANTIC
    • Missing woman, child last seen in Sheet Harbour area: N.S. RCMP

    Holly Cooper and Lucas Cooper are pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP) Holly Cooper and Lucas Cooper are pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and child last seen in the Sheet Harbour area.

    Police say Holly Jean Cooper, 36, and three-year-old Lucas Robert Cooper were last seen on Ruth Falls Road in Ruth Falls around 2 a.m. Saturday.

    Holly is described as five-foot-one inches tall and 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

    She was last seen wearing black or grey pants and a grey shirt.

    Police say Lucas is about three-feet tall and has black curly hair and brown eyes.

    No clothing description for Lucas is available.

    Police believe the pair is on foot.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

