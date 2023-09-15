Moncton area residents fill grocery, hardware stores ahead of Hurricane Lee

Dan McIntosh helped people prepare for the worst all day long Friday.

The manager of the Home Hardware in Riverview, N.B., filled hundreds of propane tanks as people around the Greater Moncton area continued preparing for Hurricane Lee's arrival.

"Today was busier than yesterday, it's been ramping up pretty quick. This morning, everybody coming in for propane and generators and candles and batteries and flashlights and everything else, make sure they got it before the storm," said McIntosh.

McIntosh says they'll be open Saturday, even if the power goes out so they can serve the community.

"We're here for the whole time. We've got a generator here, so when the power goes out we can still do a lot. We can still take payment," said McIntosh. "If we're not here when the power is not on then we're not helping anybody."

Two of his customers Friday were Helen and Mike Stefanidis, owners of Bravo Pizza in Riverview.

Helen Stefanidis in front of the Bravo Pizza in Riverview, N.B. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Like McIntosh, they vow to stay open no matter what havoc Lee wreaks.

"Make pizzas with candles and a generator," Stefanidis. "We're going to make everything today. We're cooking with gas just in case the power is out. We're still going to cook."

The parking lot at Rinzler's Market in Moncton was jam-packed Friday afternoon and the lineups at the cash were long with people stocking up on food just in case of a worst-case- scenario.

Manager Jason Rinzler said business picked up in the morning.

"We've noticed an increase, selling a lot more beef, pork, chicken, the deli has been busy all day, so definitively noticed an increase," said Rinzler.

Rinzler said he's been at the store for at least 20 years and has never experienced any significant power outages.

"We're actually lucky because we happen to fall under the same grid as the hospital. So if anything did happen to go down, we'd be most likely the first to get it fixed," said Rinzler.

Rinzler's customers are not only stocking their shelves, they're preparing their homes.

Eli Proa made sure he had lots of gasoline, candles and water, but also got his yard ready.

"I took down the basketball court, trash cans are all brought in. I don't want nothing to end up in my neighbour's yard," said Proa.

Shirley Rae made sure she had a classic favourite.

"I get storm chips for sure, milk, stuff like that. Water, you know, all the essentials," said Rae.

It's a good bet she's going to need those storm chips.

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said people in Moncton can expect to wake up to rain and a northeast wind increasing to include gusts 60 to 80 km/h.

CTVNewsAtlantic.ca will provide coverage and live updates on Hurricane Lee, every hour on the hour, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.