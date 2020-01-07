HALIFAX -- A man has been charged with arson and sent for a psychological evaluation after a fire was set at the Codiac RCMP detachment in Moncton.

Police say RCMP officers noticed a man in the vestibule of the detachment around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. They allege he started a fire and fled the scene.

An RCMP officer quickly extinguished the flames.

No one was injured.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the RCMP received a report that a man -- whose description matched that of the suspect -- was making threats outside a residence on John Street.

Police responded and arrested the man at the scene.

The 46-year-old Moncton man was charged with failing to appear in court and remanded into custody.

On Monday, Joseph Jude (Joey) Gallant appeared in Moncton provincial court, where he was charged with arson, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

Gallant was also charged with uttering threats and mischief on an unrelated matter.

He was sent for a 30-day psychological evaluation and is due back in court on Feb. 3.