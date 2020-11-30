HALIFAX -- Codiac Regional RCMP say they’re investigating a series of “complaints of thefts from vehicles and mischief” in the Moncton, N.B. area.

Since Oct. 1, police say they’ve received 87 reports of thefts from vehicles, vehicles being broken into, and even vehicle thefts. RCMP say these incidents took place in Moncton, Riverview, and Dieppe.

RCMP say many of these incidents happened in big parking lots. Places include malls, hotels, and apartment buildings.

Police say some of the vehicles involved were unlocked with valuables left inside, while others had keys in the ignition. Sometimes, suspects allegedly smashed windows to get access.

Ahead of the holiday season, police are asking the public to be vigilant and follow these recommendations:

Do not leave valuables inside an unattended vehicle. If you have to leave a vehicle unnatended, bring valuables inside or leave them in the trunk.

Always lock vehicle doors, and never leave your keys in the car.

Park in a well-lit area.

RCMP are also asking the public to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the above thefts are asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.