Moncton reveals action plan to deal with crime concerns in city’s west end

The City of Moncton has revealed its action plan to address concerns from residents over crime in the city’s west end.

The “Public and Downtown Security Action Plan” was revealed Thursday night during a community meeting at Harrison Trimble High School. About 100 residents were in attendance.

Last month, three town hall meetings were held to give residents the chance to voice concerns and offer solutions.

The meetings were scheduled by the city after one west end resident started a petition in April calling for action to stop theft, vandalism, and drug use in plain sight.

A common suggestion among meeting speakers was a higher police presence, which is included in the action plan.

The city’s 22-step action plan involves the Codiac Regional RCMP, the city, the province of New Brunswick, and the Task Force on Homelessness and Downtown Security, which includes and Moncton’s business community.

Some of the recommendations include:

increase the presence of police officers within neighbourhoods

increase police presence in schools

enforce panhandling by-laws

increase the presence of by-law enforcement officers within neighbourhoods

ensure tent sites are removed within a 24-to-72-hour period

investigate the potential use of cameras within certain problem areas in the city

The city says the plan will be updated regularly by the Task Force on Homelessness and Downtown Security.