Moncton’s Capitol Theatre celebrates its century curtain call

The Capitol Theatre in downtown Moncton, N.B., is celebrating a notable milestone this week with a special anniversary show.

From a movie house to a preforming arts centre, the theatre has been a place where local residents have gone to make memories since it was built in 1922.

“A lot of people are sharing those happy memories of stolen first kisses or for the first time they got to go see a movie without their parents, so it’s wonderful to hear that people… their feelings of nostalgia for this complex if you will,” said managing director Kim Rayworth.

Over the decades, the people, programs and paint may have changed, but glimpses of history can still be found around every corner.

“It was first built in 1922. It did succumb to a catastrophic fire back in 1926. An important event in the Capitol’s history was the loss of the only firefighter life in the line of duty, Alexandre Lindsay, his picture’s right there and part of the history and lure of the Capitol is his presence is sometimes felt here,” said Rayworth.

The theatre is pulling out all the stops to mark its big milestone with a show that will take its audience on a trip down memory lane Thursday evening. Tickets are still available on the theatre's website.

“Gregory Charles is the headliner. He’s really well known in this community, he has a large fan base, he’s celebrated nationally for his musical knowledge,” said Rayworth. “He really is like a walking encyclopedia.”

Charles is preforming alongside musical director Maestro Antonio Delgado and his 25-piece Tutta Musica Orchestra.

The latest season is set to be the most ambitious yet for the Capitol Theatre, with about 70 performances, including special anniversary programming, setting the bar high for the next 100 years.