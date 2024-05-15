Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo welcomes birth of endangered ring-tailed lemur

The Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton, N.B., is celebrating the birth of an endangered ring-tailed lemur.

The zoo says ring-tailed lemurs Cosmo and Dylan welcomed a healthy baby on April 23 and they are all “doing well.”

A video shared with CTV Atlantic shows their first family visit outside on Tuesday in the sunshine after spending the majority of the past few weeks indoors bonding.

The zoo says the baby is an “important ambassador for its species” due to its endangered status by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“Lemurs are close to our hearts at the Magnetic Hill Zoo and through our Conservation Fund, we have been supporting the Madagascar Fauna and Flora Group yearly,” reads a post on the Magnetic Hill Zoo’s Facebook page.

“They are an important group that protect the rich biodiversity of eastern Madagascar through conservation, research, education, and capacity building.”

The zoo says it will share the baby’s name in the coming weeks.

