Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo welcomes birth of endangered ring-tailed lemur
The Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton, N.B., is celebrating the birth of an endangered ring-tailed lemur.
The zoo says ring-tailed lemurs Cosmo and Dylan welcomed a healthy baby on April 23 and they are all “doing well.”
A video shared with CTV Atlantic shows their first family visit outside on Tuesday in the sunshine after spending the majority of the past few weeks indoors bonding.
The zoo says the baby is an “important ambassador for its species” due to its endangered status by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
“Lemurs are close to our hearts at the Magnetic Hill Zoo and through our Conservation Fund, we have been supporting the Madagascar Fauna and Flora Group yearly,” reads a post on the Magnetic Hill Zoo’s Facebook page.
“They are an important group that protect the rich biodiversity of eastern Madagascar through conservation, research, education, and capacity building.”
The zoo says it will share the baby’s name in the coming weeks.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Slovakia's prime minister injured in shooting
Media reports say Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital.
Wildfire smoke forecast: Poor air quality in Western Canada, haze in Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires continue to impact air quality across Western Canada, with conditions expected to worsen on Wednesday before improving.
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
DEVELOPING Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers
A massive manhunt was underway in France on Wednesday for an armed gang that killed two prison officers and seriously injured three others to spring an inmate they were escorting.
Growing wildfires across Western Canada are forcing thousands from their homes
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
Sun shoots out biggest solar flare in almost 2 decades, but Earth should be out of the way this time
The sun produced its biggest flare in nearly two decades Tuesday, just days after severe solar storms pummelled Earth and created dazzling northern lights in unaccustomed places.
B.C. mom whose son died from wildfire smoke trying to make this year safer
As wildfires rage in British Columbia, the family of a nine-year-old who died last summer is trying to protect people from poor air quality due to smoke this year.
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
Stormy Daniels' husband says they'll likely leave country if Trump is acquitted
The husband of adult film actress Stormy Daniels said on Tuesday that there’s a 'good chance' the couple will leave the country if former U.S. president Donald Trump is acquitted in his Manhattan criminal trial.
Toronto
-
-
Impaired drivers in Ontario could soon face stiffer penalties
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
-
Ontario to change how it compensates injured migrant workers
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council passes blanket rezoning after marathon meeting
More than three weeks after a public hearing on blanket rezoning first started at Calgary's city hall, councillors narrowly voted in favour of moving forward with the change to allow for more density in residential areas.
-
Calgary area dog among big Canadian winners at the Westminster Dog Show
A dog from the Calgary area has won big at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, placing third among more than 400 entries in its group.
-
Evolving justice system gets strategic and widespread Alberta support, minister says
A changing and diverse justice system – beyond the courtroom – has earned government support across much of the province, Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery said in an interview last week.
Edmonton
-
'Most of the city is evacuating': Gridlock on Alberta highway after evacuation order in Fort McMurray
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire crept closer to the city.
-
Bouchard scores late to lift Oilers over Canucks, tie series
After a final frame that saw the visiting Vancouver Canucks claw their way back and tie the game late, a point shot by Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard with 38 seconds left (until what seemed like certain overtime) iced the 3-2 victory for Edmonton to knot the series.
-
Alberta announces the 4 health agencies that will replace AHS later this year
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
Montreal
-
Man arrested 10 years after Longueuil bike path murder
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case.
-
PQ leads while QS loses support, according to new Leger-Quebecor poll
A new poll shows Quebec solidaire is losing support, with 12 per cent of provincial voting intentions.
-
Man dead after shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa looking at spending up to $5.4M to put bike lanes on bridge over 417
The City of Ottawa is looking at spending up to $5.4 million to put bike lanes on a bridge over Highway 417 when it comes up for replacement in the next few years.
-
-
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans dies after 5-year cancer battle
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans died on Tuesday, according to a statement by Coun. Jessica Bradley.
London
-
Province announces inquests into 8 EMDC deaths
Inquests into the deaths of eight men who were in the care of London’s Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre will be held, the province announced Tuesday.
-
Free parking returning to core businesses districts - one hour, limited locations
London will once again offer free parking in its core business districts after council overturned a recent committee recommendation to keep it at full price.
-
Barrie
-
Book Barrie's summer recreation programs for kids' summer vacation
Barrie's summer rec programs open for booking Tuesday.
-
Retired RCAF jets towed to CFB Borden
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
-
Here's how the County of Simcoe proposes pushing residents to participate in organics program
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
Northern Ontario
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
-
Sudbury councillors pull back CAO's powers
Sudbury city council voted to pull back the chief administrative officer's powers on Tuesday, citing a lack of transparency.
Kitchener
-
‘It was getting pretty hairy out’: Barn roof torn off during storm in Wellington County
A farmer in Wellington County is cleaning up after the roof of his chicken and turkey barn was torn off in a storm Monday night.
-
Cambridge man arrested for hate-motivated attack on bus: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man after what they say was a hate-motivated attack on a Grand River Transit Bus.
-
Windsor
-
'We probably shouldn't jump to convicting someone': UWindsor legal expert shares insight as murder suspect arrested after repeatedly violating bail conditions
Following the arrest of a 24-year-old murder suspect for repeated bail violations after being charged in 2018, the mother of the murder victim is speaking out, while a University of Windsor professor is urging caution when it comes to Canada’s criminal justice system.
-
Partial lane closures on Lauzon Parkway South
A heads up for drivers who use Lauzon Parkway South, as sewer rehabilitation work will lead to partial lane closures on Wednesday.
-
Ontario to change how it compensates injured migrant workers
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm just stressed': Birchwood Terrace residents trying to figure out what's next after evacuation order last week
Tenants from Birchwood Terrace are in limbo as many of them are in temporary accommodations and not sure when they'll be allowed back in the building to pick up the rest of their lives.
-
Winnipeg murder trial expected to hear from neighbours of admitted serial killer
Three people who lived in the same apartment building where Jeremy Skibicki killed four women are expected to testify in a Winnipeg courtroom today.
-
Kinew visits northern Manitoba to tour areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew went up north Tuesday to get a close-up look at the wildfire burning near Flin Flon and The Pas.
Regina
-
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
-
Sask. NDP questions reliance on travel nurses as private company video sparks controversy
A promotional video by a private nursing company has been making the rounds on social media. The provincial NDP is criticizing what they call the government’s reliance on out-of-province travel nurses.
-
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor delivers final 'State of the City'
More than 300 people gathered at TCU Place as Mayor Charlie Clark delivered his final “State of the City” address for the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. needs dedicated, cross-government wildfire strategy: former minister
A former British Columbia forests minister says the province is on the right track as it responds to worsening wildfires, but the scale of the challenge is so great, it's falling behind and needs to prioritize a "whole-of-society" approach.
-
B.C. mom whose son died from wildfire smoke trying to make this year safer
As wildfires rage in British Columbia, the family of a nine-year-old who died last summer is trying to protect people from poor air quality due to smoke this year.
-
Oilers beat Canucks 3-2, tie series
The Vancouver Canucks lost their first post-season away game on Tuesday when the Edmonton Oilers scored in the final minute of Game 4 Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
-
New LEED-certified control tower being constructed at Victoria airport
The shovels have hit the ground on the construction of a new LEED-certified navigation tower at Victoria International Airport.
-
Federal Tory Leader Poilievre targets illicit drugs in B.C. hospitals
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.