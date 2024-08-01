Moncton scrapyard has approval to operate renewed

The province of New Brunswick has renewed the approval to operate for the American Iron and Metal (AIM) facility in Moncton, N.B.

The approval for the scrapyard located on Toombs Street is until Nov. 30.

In an email to CTV News, Department of Environment and local government spokesperson Clarissa Andersen said the approval included a condition that requires the Quebec-based company to implement a plan that is intended to address noise that comes from day-to-day operations.

"All previous conditions still apply," said Andersen.

The AIM location has been in the news for over a year due to complaints over noise and pollution from nearby residents in the Lewisville neighbourhood of Moncton.

The American Iron and Metal Company’s scrap metal facility on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., is pictured in this image taken May 31, 2024.

New Brunswick public safety minister wrote a letter to AIM on May 23 warning the company the province would revoke its licence if they didn't address issues the province found at the facility.

One week late, Kris Austin spoke in the provincial legislature saying he takes the complaints and concerns of local residents very seriously.

"We have absolutely heard their concerns, we’ve outlined to AIM the issues that we find in that site and I have no problem, if they do not comply, to revoke their licence,” said Austin on May 30.

CTV News has reached out to AIM for comment on Thursday's decision from the province.

More to come...

