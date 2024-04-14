Moncton Wellness Expo expects to draw a crowd of 3,500

Filled with 62 different vendors this year, the Moncton Wellness Expo aims to provide something for everyone when it comes to their personal health journey this weekend.

“In today’s world we face so many challenges around heath and heath care, and it’s become important that people guide their own heath care journey, and that begins with important conversations that allow them to expand their horizons with respect to what they can do,” said expo manager, Cherie MacLeod.

There are people throughout the Moncton Coliseum who are supplying services and products and industry exports set up for people to talk to.

Additionally, there are nine workshops on the agenda for Sunday alone, including “Life Hacks for a Long and Healthy Life” and “Meditation Made Easy.”

MacLeod says throughout the entire weekend event, she’s expecting around 3,500 people to come through the expo from all over.

“The most important thing is value added so that they can answer questions and take next steps in their heath journey. That’s the main thing that we aim for,” she said.

Adding, “We recognize that our sense of health care is changing. People have got to find a sense of personal responsibility in how they guide their wellness journey and it’s never been more important than it is today.”

The expo runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday, and MacLeod says there are still a few complimentary tickets on EventBrite, or people can buy tickets at the door for $5, with children and seniors receiving free admission.

Planning for next year’s Wellness Expo is also already underway. MacLeod says it will take place at the Moncton Coliseum on April 12 and 13 of 2025.

