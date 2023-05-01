Monday marks tax filing deadline as 35,000 CRA workers remain on strike

Accountants have been preparing last-minute tax returns ahead of Monday’s deadline set by the Canada Revenue Agency, but an ongoing strike by 35,000 CRA employees is causing confusion.

Chartered personal accountant Joel Gillis hasn’t been getting much sleep these days.

“We’re hearing the comment that it’s harder to get through to CRA right now, especially on the phone,” says Gillis. “We’ve been getting more calls the last couple of weeks from new people because of that strike.”

CRA employees were among 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada staff who walked off the job April 19.

A deal was announced Monday between the Treasury Board and the federal government. That meant 120,000 in several government offices, including Service Canada, were back on the job this morning.

“The government finally came to the table with an offer that made sense, that addresses the needs of our members,” says PSAC’s Regional Vice President Chris Di Liberatore.

Di Liberatore is hopeful a deal is close for CRA staff.

“They are back at the table now and we believe that that package will be presented to them today and we’ll see if they’re able to work out an agreement on their collective agreement,” Di Liberatore says. “We’ll continue to work to achieve a fair deal for our members at the Canada Revenue Agency and ensure that their needs are met as well.”

Not part of the deal is extra time for Canadians to submit their tax returns.

“A lot of people hoped and thought that there would be an extension but we knew right from the moment that there would not be an extension,” says H&R Block Tax Specialist Josee Cabral.

Canada’s tax deadline of April 30 fell on a Sunday, meaning Monday is the due date.