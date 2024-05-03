Gas prices drop across the Maritimes

Maritime motorists are paying less at the pumps after gas prices dropped Friday morning.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline dropped 3.3 cents in the Halifax area, bringing the minimum price to $1.84 per litre.

Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying a minimum price of $1.86 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

The price of diesel decreased by 3.1 cents, bringing the new minimum price to $1.78 per litre.

The minimum price of diesel in Cape Breton is now $1.80 per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline remains the same on Prince Edward Island, with a minimum price of $1.83 per litre.

Diesel on the island fell by 1.2 cents, bringing the new minimum price to $1.85 per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 0.5 cents per litre in New Brunswick, bringing the maximum price to $1.81 per litre.

The price of diesel dropped 2.4 cents, bringing the new maximum price to $1.79 per litre.