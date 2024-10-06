Monument unveiled for eight Nova Scotia brothers who fought in Second World War

The ringing of a bell echoed outside the Royal Canadian Legion in Noel, N.S., Saturday as a town crier summoned the crowd to gather for the unveiling of a memorial, dedicated to eight brothers from the region who all served in the Second World War.

The eight sons of Richard and Sarah Harvie from nearby Gormanville, N.S., are believed to be the most siblings from one family, from either North America or the British Commonwealth, to serve in World War 2.

"This should have happened 80 years ago,” said master of ceremonies Jeff Thurber, who serves as the president of the Hants North Royal Canadian Legion.

The monument offers a chance to resurrect history and pay tribute to the Harvie brothers: Avard, Edmund, Ernest, Victor, Ervin, Garnet and their two siblings Marven and Burrell who died during the war.

None of the brothers are alive today to witness the ceremony but dozens of their family members attended the unveiling of the monument.

Thurber said he felt that too many people had forgotten the story of the Harvie boys when he attended the last Remembrance Day ceremony in the community. He said he felt obligated to get their story out there.

"What bothers me most is nobody knows about them,” said Thurber. "You do a Google search and their name doesn’t even come up.”

That inspired the effort to erect the monument. It displays the number eight in the centre surrounded by portraits of the brothers. Marven and Burrell, the brothers who died in the war are at the top with portraits of their six surviving siblings below.

"It’s very special to us. We traveled to get here, and we'd never miss it,” said Mark Harvie, the grandson of Avard Harvie.

Family came from across Canada to attend the ceremony, many meeting for the first time.

"We’ve met so many people in the last few days that we’d never met before,” said Mark. “It’s a moment we’ll never forget.”

Nor will the community, with the monument serving as a reminder and tribute to the sacrifice the eight brothers made nearly 80 years ago.

