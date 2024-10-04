ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Mooseheads 2024-25 season kicks off with puck-drop by outgoing Halifax mayor.

    Halifax Mayor Mike Savage drops the puck for the Halifax Mooseheads at the Home Opener of the 2024-25 season. (Courtesy: EventsEast) Halifax Mayor Mike Savage drops the puck for the Halifax Mooseheads at the Home Opener of the 2024-25 season. (Courtesy: EventsEast)
    Share

    The Halifax Mooseheads kicked-off their home opening game for the 2024-25 season with a puck drop from the city’s outgoing mayor, Mike Savage.

    In a statement, the Mooseheads said they wanted to honour Savage, for being “the team’s biggest fan.”

    Savage has held the top job at city hall since October 2012. Back in February he announced he would not be re-offering for a fourth term, ending his 12-year run as the city’s mayor.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

