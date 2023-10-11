More public events up in the air at Grand Parade in Halifax due to homeless encampment
There are indications more high-profile events traditionally held in Halifax's Grand Parade could be moved, re-scheduled or perhaps even cancelled because of a sizable homeless encampment at the site.
As CTV News reported Tuesday Remembrance Day ceremonies at the cenotaph appear to be uncertain right now, with officials considering relocating the event.
Always popular, the annual tree lighting ceremony in Grand Parade is considered the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Halifax, but there appear to be no details for this year's event on the city's website yet.
The Dartmouth Tree Lighting takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 at Sullivan's Pond, which has been posted by the city.
In an email to CTV News, Mark Gough, HRM public affairs and corporate communications manager said,
"Municipal staff continue to monitor the situation and work with our partners to find solutions for those who are sheltering at the Grand Parade and other locations throughout the municipality."
"If there is a change to the location for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event, we will let the public know as soon as possible," said Gough.
The situation has already lead to some changes.
This year's scheduled ceremony in memory of fallen peace officers has been moved from Grand Parade to RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth in 'an effort to be respectful to those currently sheltering at Grand Parade,' an HRP police spokesperson told CTV News Tuesday.
The 41st annual N.S. Fallen Peace Officers' Memorial Service will take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
The event will be livestreamed on the Halifax Regional Police Facebook page.
Hanukkah also falls a little earlier this year than last, with the Menorah Lighting scheduled for December 7th.
Organizers admit they, too, aren't sure what's happening with the event at the moment, as a very public social problem impacts a growing number of events in a very public place.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
