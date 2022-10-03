More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen

More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, there were 5,017 active outages affecting 21,087 Nova Scotia Power customers.

According to the latest map, significant outages continue to be reported in the Pictou County, Truro and Sydney areas. It’s estimated that some customers will not have their power back until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

In a news release issued Monday morning, Nova Scotia Power said more than 1,500 technicians, damage assessors, forestry technicians and field support people are currently on the ground, with most crews working in the northeastern and eastern parts of the province.

The utility adds that while progress is being made, repairs are “multi-layered and complex,” which is why some customers saw their estimated restoration times change Sunday night.

“It’s important to share information with our customers as soon as we can, even when we know the information is hard to hear,” said Lia MacDonald, Nova Scotia Power’s northeast emergency operations centre lead, in the latest release. “Please know that we are working as safely and as quickly as we can to get your power back on.”

The lack of electricity also means a lack of heat for many Nova Scotians as temperatures dropped into the single digits Sunday.

The Salvation Army told CTV News on Monday that it continues to serve 3,700 meals a day to people within the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Several comfort centres are also open on Monday in the Sydney area:

Gabarus VFD: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Glace Bay Miners Forum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Howie Center VFD: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisbourg VFD: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (shower facilities available)

New Waterford VFD: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sydney Centre 200: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SCHOOLS REOPEN IN NORTHERN NOVA SCOTIA

Monday marks the first day schools in the Chignecto-Central, Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria regional centres for education have reopened since Fiona.

A few schools in the province remain closed Monday due to power outages, including North Queens Community School and Greenfield Elementary on the South Shore, Bouldarderie Elementary and John Bernard Croak Victoria Cross Memorial School in Cape Breton, and North River Elementary, Frank H MacDonald Academy and Salt Springs Elementary in central Nova Scotia.

Cape Breton University has also reopened for regularly scheduled classes. The Nova Scotia Community College says all campuses and sites, including those in Truro and Sydney, will reopen Monday as well.

Most schools on P.E.I. have also reopened after a week-long closure.

Nova Scotia says most provincial government offices will reopen Monday, but local power outages could prevent a “small number” from reopening.

About 415,000 people lost power during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to Nova Scotia Power.