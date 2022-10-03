Thousands still in the dark as most P.E.I. schools reopen 10 days after Fiona

Many Islanders are back to school or work 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit Prince Edward Island on Sept. 23, but thousands of Maritime Electric customers still do not have power.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, more than 16,900 customers did not have electricity, according to the Maritime Electric outage map. That number is down from about 82,000 the day after the storm ravaged the Island.

The communities of Charlottetown, Cornwall and Stratford continue to see the highest number of outages.

SCHOOLS

Most public schools on the Island reopened Monday, along with Holland College and the University of Prince Edward Island.

However, storm damage is preventing some schools from opening, and forcing others to adapt.

The province says students from Cardigan Consolidated will resume classes Wednesday, but in a temporary location within Montague Regional High School.

At École Évangéline, classes are being relocated to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds. A start date has yet to be announced.

Students at Montague Regional High School are set to go back to class Tuesday.

The province has not said when the following schools will reopen:

Donagh Regional

Parkdale Elementary

Prince Street Elementary

Queen Charlotte Intermediate

St. Jean Elementary

West Kent Elementary

The PEI School Food Program is set to resume Monday. The province says, in the areas where schools are not operational, program workers will distribute the meals to local community reception centres.

With many different conditions on P.E.I. roads, streets and sidewalks, the province is asking parents to check their child’s walking route to school or to their bus stop to ensure they can get there safely.

The provincial government is also asking Island commuters to keep a few rules in mind:

Stay away from downed power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online.

Keep a safe and respectful distance from all recovery crews, so that work can be completed in a safe and diligent manner.

Avoid playgrounds and other facilities that are closed due to storm damage.

Take extra care when crossing roads because some traffic lights are still not operational.

RECEPTION CENTRES

The P.E.I. government has compiled a list of about 30 reception centres open across the island. This list has contact information for each centre, its address and the services offered there.

DEBRIS DROP-OFF

The province has partnered with private land owners to open debris pits for Islanders to get rid of fallen trees, branches and brush. A full map of these sites is available here.

The government says those who need help cutting fallen trees on their property or moving large debris to the curbside can call 1-833-734-1873 or any Access PEI Location to have their name put on a list for assistance. They can also email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca.

The province says debris removal will start once the demand for road clearing and cleanup efforts has reduced.