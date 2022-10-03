Thousands still in the dark as most P.E.I. schools reopen 10 days after Fiona

Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region

Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.

Assessed control of terrain in Ukraine as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 3, 2022 (Map by CTV News' Jasna Baric / Information from Institute for the Study of War and Critical Threats)

The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls

Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.

    People wait in line to vote on Quebec election day in Montreal, Monday, October 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

