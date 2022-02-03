More than 21,000 customers without power in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour areas

More than 21,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are without power in Dartmouth, Eastern Passage, Cole Harbour, North Preston and surrounding areas this morning.

According to Nova Scotia Power’s outage map, a “transmission interruption” is to blame for the outage, which started early Thursday morning. The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m.

The outage has turned many busy intersections into four-way stops, making for stop-and-go traffic during the morning commute.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education has not tweeted about any school closures and there are no schools listed on the centre’s cancellation page.

Nova Scotia Health says community-based mental health and addictions offices are temporarily closed at Cole Harbour Place and the Dartmouth Community site on Portland Street. However, virtual services are still available.