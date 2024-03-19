ATLANTIC
    • 20 inpatient beds lost after Halifax health-care facility water leak

    The Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building on Veterans Memorial Lane. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic) The Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building on Veterans Memorial Lane. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic)
    A water leak at a Halifax health-care facility last week is still under repairs, resulting in a reduction in mental health and addictions inpatient beds across Nova Scotia.

    According to a news release from Nova Scotia Health, a Friday flood at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building at the QEII Health Sciences Centre primarily affected the fifth, sixth, and seventh floor, resulting in a loss of 20 out of 48 inpatient beds.

    The timeline for repairs and the extent of the damage are both under assessment.

    “We urge anyone in need of mental health and addictions care to continue seeking support,” the release reads. “Anyone requiring admission will receive necessary care, although it may require being admitted farther from home than usual.”

    A previous statement said the flood forced at least five patients to relocate.

