200 homes to be built in East Hants, N.S.

    Liberal MP for Kings-Hants Kody Blois rises in the House of Commons, Monday, November 29, 2021 in Ottawa. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Liberal MP for Kings-Hants Kody Blois rises in the House of Commons, Monday, November 29, 2021 in Ottawa. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
    More than 200 housing units will be built in East Hants, N.S., over the next three years as part of a new agreement between federal and municipal governments.

    According to a news release from the Government of Canada, the Housing Accelerator Fund will provide $5.8 million to eliminate barriers for housing in East Hants. The municipality’s action plan will allow for more units on residential lots, make municipal land available for housing, and streamline approval processing times.

    "East Hants is a great place to live and is home to several of the fastest growing communities in Nova Scotia,” said Kody Blois, MP for Kings-Hants. “This agreement will result in the construction of 2,800 new homes in East Hants over the next decade, ensuring that more Nova Scotian families can call East Hants home."

