2023 Poppy Campaign now underway across Atlantic Canada

The 2023 Poppy Campaign is underway from coast to coast in Canada.

From the last Friday of October until Nov. 11, millions of Canadians will dawn the iconic red flower.

“It’s very important and it’s for the veterans and to recognize all the sacrifices they gave,” says Brian Eisan, who is the President of the Royal Canadian Legion Kennebecasis Branch 58. “The ones that never made it back and the ones who did make it back. And that’s up right to the modern day veteran today that is out there.”

Kennebecasis Branch 58 in Rothesay, N.B., held a poppy ceremony Friday to mark the campaign’s kickoff. Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant and Quispamsis Mayor Libby O’Hara received the symbolic first poppy in the Kennebecasis Valley from Eisan.

“I think it’s so important we continue to recognize the veterans and the military within our country,” says O’Hara. “It just is something that I’m so happy to continue passing down to our young people that the service that was proved by our military has kept us safe over the year, and it’s a recognition of the service and the sacrifices they have made.”

“I think we can’t emphasize the importance of Remembrance Day enough”, says Grant. “Especially now with two very active wars going on in the world and who knows how many smaller ones.”

The two mayors had the honour to give a poppy to a 99-year old George Cooper, who fought in the Second World War, and Korean War veteran Lloyd Saulnier.

“An almost 100-year old veteran of the Second World War, a friend I have known for over 50 years, it was very cool,” Grant says of giving Cooper his first poppy of the year.

“It was extremely an honour to pin a poppy on one of the oldest veterans in our area,” O’Hara admits. “And it certainly brought tears to my eyes to think that I had that privilege to do so.”

The legions are also presenting Poppy Stories as part of this year’s campaign. Residents can scan their poppy at PoppyStories.ca and with every scan they are introduced to a fallen solider and their story. The bio not only incudes their time served, but also shares info on their pre-war lives, family history, and even passions.

“That’s the days and times coming,” Eisan says of introducing a digital component to the campaign. “That’s what’s going to happen in how to get the youth more involved in that way.”

Poppies can be found almost anywhere in the Maritimes during the campaign. Donations go into the Poppy Trust Funds, with funds raised by Kennebecasis Branch 58 going to help area veterans and their families. It also supports senior and youth groups in the Valley, as well as veterans at the Ridgewood Veterans Wing in Saint John, N.B.

“The poppy is free really, but it’s a donation so whatever you can give helps out,” Eisan says.

Donations can also be made online to the Poppy Fund.