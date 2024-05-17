$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport

Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), officers stopped roughly 109 kilograms of elvers, which were going to be shipped overseas.

The release says the elvers are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000.

"The magnitude of this elver seizure is an important development,” said Diane Lebouthillier, minister of fisheries, oceans and Canadian Coast Guard, in the release. “It reflects all the work done by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, but also the team effort of a wide range of agencies and departments involved across government.

“Once again, our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for you."

In March the DFO announced there would be no elver fishing this year due to safety and conservation concerns. So far officers have made 149 arrests and seized roughly 207.7 kilograms of elvers.