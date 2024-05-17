ATLANTIC
More

    • $500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport

    Officers seized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on May 15, 2024. (Source: DFO) Officers seized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on May 15, 2024. (Source: DFO)
    Share

    Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.

    According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), officers stopped roughly 109 kilograms of elvers, which were going to be shipped overseas.

    The release says the elvers are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000.

    "The magnitude of this elver seizure is an important development,” said Diane Lebouthillier, minister of fisheries, oceans and Canadian Coast Guard, in the release. “It reflects all the work done by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, but also the team effort of a wide range of agencies and departments involved across government.

    “Once again, our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for you."

    In March the DFO announced there would be no elver fishing this year due to safety and conservation concerns. So far officers have made 149 arrests and seized roughly 207.7 kilograms of elvers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News