Anger and anxiety in Newfoundland after abrupt end to Growlers hockey team
The sudden end of the Newfoundland Growlers has left sports fans crushed and business owners anxious in a capital city spurned before by professional hockey teams.
Niall Hickey is co-owner of the Newfoundland Embassy, a lively pub in downtown St. John's, N.L., that was reliably packed before and after Growlers games, no matter how the team played.
He said Wednesday that he was still in disbelief about the announcement the day before that the ECHL was terminating the Growlers' membership in the league after nearly six seasons.
"I'm at a loss for words about it," Hickey said in an interview. "We heard this was coming up, but I didn't actually think the team would fold. It's a surprise, and it's definitely going to make for a tough winter."
The Growlers joined the ECHL in 2018-19 and won the Kelly Cup as league champions in their inaugural season. They won the series on home ice, sending fans streaming into the streets outside the Mary Brown's Centre -- then called the Mile One Centre -- and across the road to the Newfoundland Embassy, where a band played inside to a screaming crowd.
The Growlers were the first to win a professional hockey championship for St. John's, and the victory galvanized the city's support and pride for the team, Hickey said.
It also deepened hopes that the Growlers would be different than the other professional teams that had come and gone in St. John's, said John Riche, a real estate agent known for being a dedicated fan of the franchise.
Riche watched the St. John's Maple Leafs, an American Hockey League team, leave for Toronto in 2005, and then the AHL's Ice Caps left for Laval, Que., in 2017.
Unlike those teams, the Growlers were locally owned, by Deacon Sports and Entertainment. For some, that held promise that the team would stick around, since its fate would not be in the hands of an "outside source," Riche said. "But that turned out not to be true."
The ECHL said Tuesday that its board of governors voted to revoke the Growlers' membership "for failure to fulfil its obligations" under the league's bylaws. In a statement, Deacon Sports and Entertainment said it was unable to sell the St. John's-based team before Tuesday's league-mandated deadline.
The Growlers' final six games this season have been cancelled, and the team's players will become free agents.
Riche estimates he went to about 150 Growlers games, and he said he was "teed off" about their ending.
"I think I'm still reacting," he said in an interview Wednesday. "In the five stages of grief, I'm somewhere between anger and acceptance, and I'm rotating back and forth."
Hickey said other businesses in St. John's relied on Growlers traffic and will likely have a hard time without them. The community at large will also take a hit, since the Growlers players and management were always happy to participate in charity events, he added.
The Newfoundland Embassy opened in December 2019, during the team's first season; the pub has never operated without the Growlers playing, Hickey said. When the current season began last year, Hickey vowed to watch every home game they played, hustling across the road to the stadium after the pre-game rush, and running back before the final buzzer to meet the post-game revellers.
He hadn't missed a match when the ECHL announced an early end to the team's season on Tuesday, he said.
"They had our backs from Day One," Hickey said about his pub's relationship with the team. "I wish them all the best."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
When it comes to managing spending, more Canadians trust no one over Trudeau
More Canadians say they 'trust none' of the federal political parties when it comes to economic management, than those who say they trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
'Starlight tour': Mi'kmaq fisher allegedly dumped without boots or phone feared death
One of two Mi'kmaq fishers who reported being dumped by federal fisheries officers far from home at 1 a.m. in Nova Scotia without footwear or phones says they walked for about six hours and feared they would die if they stopped.
Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal
The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.
World's oldest man dies at 114
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
Disney trounces activist shareholders in a major win for Bob Iger
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Our kids first': Doug Ford wants only Ontario students at universities, colleges
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
-
'It could be the last real blast of winter:' Rain may change into snow tonight as temperatures drop in Toronto
Toronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool.
-
BMW struck Toronto police Const. Northrup as it reversed: testimony
The BMW that killed Const. Jeffrey Northrup was reversing, not accelerating forwards, when it first hit the officer in the city hall parkade in July 2021, according to testimony from a police collision reconstructionist at the murder trial of the driver on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
-
Man seriously injured in crash on Stoney Trail off-ramp
A man was seriously injured in a crash on a Stoney Trail off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Calgary man charged with terrorism wants case dropped because of long delay
The lawyer for a Calgary man facing terrorism charges wants the case dropped because of a long delay getting to trial.
Edmonton
-
How much have drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta really gone down?
The Alberta government encouraged optimism surrounding the current state of addiction in the province ahead of making changes to the way mental health and addiction services will be offered earlier this week. CTV News Edmonton has done an analysis of the publicly available drug-poisoning death data to see if the numbers support the province's recent claims.
-
19-year-old woman dead after Spruce Grove crash
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove in March.
-
City appoints civic department head as interim Edmonton city manager
An eight-year City of Edmonton administration veteran will fill in as its city manager while it searches for a permanent replacement.
Montreal
-
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
-
Northvolt CEO says company is moving forward in Quebec, 'surprised' by pushback
Northvolt said it's moving forward as it presented the next steps for building its mega-battery plant on the South Shore of Montreal Wednesday.
-
Woman faces second-degree murder charge in death of child at Quebec City daycare
The Crown says two people have been charged in the killing of a 14-month old girl last month at a home daycare in Quebec City.
Ottawa
-
Price of infant formula skyrockets as major retailers put it under lock and key
Prices of most things have gone up significantly, but for parents using baby formula, increases have been staggering, so much so some retailers are now keeping it under lock and key.
-
Sutcliffe defends trade mission to London after criticism over participation in London Marathon
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is responding to criticism surrounding an upcoming trade mission to London, England where he will also be running in the London Marathon.
-
Police looking to identify suspect after online seller assaulted in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved with assaulting an online seller in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
London
-
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont. high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
-
Jury hears closing arguments in fatal Girl Guides crash that killed 8 year old
After a group of Girl Guides were run over by a speeding vehicle in west London, Ont., more than two years ago, both the Crown and the defence referred to the case as tragic in their closing arguments on Wednesday.
-
Billions for housing will help, but who will do the work in London, Ont.?
According to the head of the London and District Construction Association, the region will be pressured to meet a new federal housing pledge. The Liberal government is promising $6 billion towards the infrastructure needed to build multi-unit housing.
Barrie
-
Police investigate homicide after missing man's body is found roadside in Caledon
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
-
Abandoned puppies found along side of the road in King Township
Police are seeking witnesses after puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.
-
American flag with sentimental value missing from Elmvale Legion
An American flag with irreplaceable sentimental value that was loaned to the Elmvale Legion for its Memorial Cup celebrations in February has gone missing, and the owners, desperate for its safe return, say they just want it back, no questions asked.
Northern Ontario
-
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
-
Man found with severe burns after Sudbury dumpster fire
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being found with severe burns following an early morning dumpster fire near the Four Corners area of Sudbury.
-
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
Kitchener
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
-
WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
Windsor
-
'I think we sold almost 2,000 pairs': Solar eclipse glasses a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex
A total solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon, so not many people have a pair of eclipse glasses just kicking around the house. The coming event makes a pair of boxy spectacles one of the hottest commodities around the Windsor-Essex region.
-
Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
-
Shots fired in Ford City under investigation
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in Ford City.
Winnipeg
-
Supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg announced in budget
Plans for a future supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg are becoming clearer following the release of the Manitoba budget.
-
Officers assaulted while responding to attempted murder: RCMP
Powerview RCMP officers responding to an attempted murdered were assaulted Monday night.
-
'Absolutely insane:' Father upset with police response after son assaulted on Winnipeg bus
A Winnipeg father is upset and angry with the response from Winnipeg police after his son was attacked while riding home on a route number 14 bus Tuesday night.
Regina
-
Private funeral to be held for victims of murder-suicide near Neudorf, Sask.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
-
One dead following house fire in Lipton, Sask.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
-
Pilot project aims to reduce ambulance wait times in Regina, Saskatoon
A new pilot project is set to be launched in Saskatchewan and aims to improve patient flow and reduce ambulance offload delays in emergency departments in Regina and Saskatoon.
Saskatoon
-
'Every little detail helps': Sask. family searches for answers on anniversary of daughter's disappearance
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
-
Sask. climate activists have first day in court in lawsuit to decarbonize electrical grid
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
-
Private funeral to be held for victims of murder-suicide near Neudorf, Sask.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor faces calls to resign over wife's support of residential school denialism book
Calls are growing for the mayor of Quesnel, B.C., to resign over his wife’s public support of a residential school denialism book.
-
B.C. boy identified as victim of fatal dog attack in Edmonton
An 11-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in Edmonton Monday night has been identified as a Grade 5 student at Osoyoos Elementary School.
-
Crown rests case in trial of man accused of killing toddler and injuring dad in 2021 crash
The Crown has rested its case in the trial of a man accused of killing a toddler and leaving her father with life-altering injuries after two cars collided in July 2021 in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say man slapped woman's buttocks, exposed his own buttocks at B.C. beach
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
-
Two Canadians stranded by Taiwan earthquake, says firefighting agency
Taiwan's firefighting service says two Canadians were among a group of people stranded by rock slides in a gorge after the island's strongest earthquake in 25 years.
-
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle crashes into Victoria home, police say
More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.