ATLANTIC
More

    • Audit ordered for N.B. travel nurses contracts

    Paul Martin, New Brunswick auditor general, is seen in Fredericton, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam) Paul Martin, New Brunswick auditor general, is seen in Fredericton, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam)
    Share

    The New Brunswick auditor general is conducting an independent audit on the management of travel nurse contracts.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the province, the audit will look at oversight, internal controls, procurement, and “overall value for money.”

    A recent Globe and Mail investigation found New Brunswick health authorities spent millions on these types of contracts.

    The audit will include the departments of health and social development and the Horizon and Vitalité health networks.

    “This work is very important in keeping government departments and agencies accountable for the spending of New Brunswick tax dollars,” said auditor general Paul Martin in the release. “I look forward to reporting on our findings and recommendations upon completion of our audit.”

    The audit may involve interviews, document reviews, and data collection and analysis.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News