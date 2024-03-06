Audit ordered for N.B. travel nurses contracts

The New Brunswick auditor general is conducting an independent audit on the management of travel nurse contracts.

According to a Wednesday news release from the province, the audit will look at oversight, internal controls, procurement, and “overall value for money.”

A recent Globe and Mail investigation found New Brunswick health authorities spent millions on these types of contracts.

The audit will include the departments of health and social development and the Horizon and Vitalité health networks.

“This work is very important in keeping government departments and agencies accountable for the spending of New Brunswick tax dollars,” said auditor general Paul Martin in the release. “I look forward to reporting on our findings and recommendations upon completion of our audit.”

The audit may involve interviews, document reviews, and data collection and analysis.

