Bedford man dead after crash: N.S. RCMP

    A 22-year-old Bedford man is dead after a vehicle allegedly hit a power pole in Hammonds Plains, N.S., Monday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a black GMC pickup truck as part of ongoing investigations around 7:05 p.m. in the 1800 block area of Hammonds Plains Road. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene and turned onto Glen Arbour Way.

    Police say the vehicle hit a power pole and stopped in a ditch near Skye Crescent. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The RCMP has referred the matter to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team, which independently investigates all serious matters that may arise due to the actions of police.

