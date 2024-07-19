Benefit concert to be held for N.B. teen badly injured in 'freak accident'

It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.

Chase Nagle, Elliot Arbuckle, Weston Baisley and Levi Sutherland were enjoying a swim at Weston's pool on the last day of school on June 13.

The 16-year-old kids were all having a great day until Levi almost lost his life.

"We were all just having fun," said Elliot. "They were playing in the pool, just goofing around and then Levi just jumped in the pool wrong. You know, we acted quick and we pulled him out."

Levi's uncle Matt Sutherland arrived at Weston's home a short time later

"They were just at a pool having some fun. The next thing you know there was an accident and Levi finds himself on a stretcher heading towards the ambulance," said Matt. "It's just one of those things that happens. It's a freak accident and it's unfortunate."

After a stay at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, Levi is currently recovering at the Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation in Fredericton

"Right now he is paralyzed. We don't know if he'll regain some mobility or the use of his arms. We don't know if he'll regain the use of his legs," said Matt.

Levi Sutherland is pictured. (Courtesy: The Sutherland family)

The boys knew right away that he wasn't able to bring himself to the surface and they jumped in and saved him.

All three pulled him out and called 911.

Matt thinks they're heroes.

"There's a ton of things that Levi talks about and he's communicating now and he really wanted to make sure that those boys are thanked and recognized for what they did for him. Obviously as a family, that's super important to us and we are forever grateful," said Matt.

Weston, who has known Levi since he was eight, has sent his buddy some videos online to say hello, but with Levi's limited mobility, he hasn't heard back.

Weston described Levi as an energetic person who loves hockey and is a big music fan.

"The whole situation doesn't really feel real sometimes. I'll wake up and I'll be like.... I just forget that Levi is not here," said Weston.

Levi Sutherland is pictured. (Courtesy: The Sutherland family)

Elliot also had a hard time putting his feelings toward his friend into words.

"It's very strange because it's never really happened to me, this kind of situation. It is a little hard knowing someone that I know is going through this, but I'm hopeful and I do believe he'll recover soon," said Elliot.

No one really knows what the future for Levi will look like.

Matt said the family has been told recovery is different for every individual

"Levi has been a trooper through this. He seems to be more worried about the people around him, but his spirits have been fantastic," said Matt.

It's been tough for his two sisters and parents who are staying with Levi in Fredericton for now.

Weston, Elliot and Matt all showed up for their interviews on Friday wearing identical #LeviIsIronman T-shirts which show four of his favourite things in each letter of his name.

The band Queens of the Stone Age, Iron Man, the TV show Parks and Recreation and the Montreal Canadiens logo.

The shirts are available to purchase and Matt said support from the community has been uplifting.

A fundraising concert at the Holy Whale Beer Hall in Riverview will be held on Friday, July 26 to help support Levi and his family and to take care of some medical and travel expenses.

Matt Sutherland, Weston Baisley, and Elliot Arbuckle are pictured wearing T-shirts in support of Levi Sutherland. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

Originally from Prince Edward Island, but now Nashville, country artist Ben Chase will headline the show.

"We were able to get some local artists, we were able to get an artist that's from Nashville now and coming in," said Matt. "We're going to put on a show and the whole idea is that we really want to give back to the people that given to us and to support Levi. It's been incredible," said Matt. "Levi loves music."

The show is all-ages, so Weston, Elliot and Chase will all be able to attend the show and support their friend.

Click on the link to buy tickets for the show or a T-shirt to help support the Sutherland family.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up to help the Sutherland family.

