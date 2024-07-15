Canadian premiers react to assassination attempt on former U.S. President Trump

Although it’s not an official agenda item at the meeting of Canadian premiers in Halifax this week, it’s expected a lot of talk and concern will be shared about the assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump.

Chaos broke out Saturday at a political rally held in Butler, Pennsylvania, when shots rang out and screams were heard shortly after Mr. Trump started a speech. Mr. Trump ducked for cover behind the podium and pictures showed him flanked by Secret Service agents who tried to shield him from further harm.

A bullet grazed Mr. Trump’s right ear. He was seen with some blood running from his ear and down his face as the agents rushed him off stage.

The Secret Service confirmed the suspected shooter fired multiple shots from a rooftop, killed a man in attendance and critically injured two others before one of their officers killed him.

Politicians who gathered in Halifax for a three-day meeting of Canadian premiers took time to condemn the violence and urged people to turn down the temperature when it comes to politics.

“Certainly it’s not on the agenda, but it’s on the top of everybody’s mind here,” said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King. “We’re in a very volatile time when it comes to the relationship between people and the political leaders.”

King expressed concern over the increasing level of political anger he sees on social media and on television news, and said he feels the tension in person in his daily interactions at home.

“I don’t know what has caused that or what has precipitated overs the last few years that has made that relationship meaner or more angrier,” said King.

Alberta Pemier Danielle Smith says she’s concerned about the assassination attempt and the level of political violence that played out in Pennsylvania.

“I’m glad that we are beginning to see that they have recognized that things have gone too far,” said Smith, suggesting that critics and political opposition to conservative governments are going too far in their criticism of their politics and leadership.

“The way in which conservative politicians have been characterized is outrageous and that has led to the culture that what we have seen in the U.S.,” said Smith. “I certainly hope that some of the progressive politicians here are careful of their language, because they’ve been talking about conservative politicians in the same way and they need to dial it down.”

Smith criticized the characterization of her and federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as “dangerous,” creating an elevated level of risk for all politicians and leaders.

“We can have a disagreement in politics but we have to stick to the issues,” said Smith.

During the three-day conference, Canadian premiers will focus on housing, health care and immigration, but it’s expected security and the health of democracy in Canada and the U.S. will be examined.

“Canada and U.S. relations will be talked about,” said Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, noting political leaders have a role in lowering the threat of violence and chaos.

“The rhetoric really needs to become less personal and less aggressive and stick to the content,” said Furey. “Canadians want and deserve a conversation about where the country is going and not about the personalities who are trying to articulate that vision.”

Neither the spokesperson for the Council of the Federation or the Office of the Premier of Nova Scotia could speak to security matters or confirm if security has been increased in Halifax for the meeting of premiers, which wraps up Wednesday.