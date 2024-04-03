Cape Breton golf lodge closes due to age, cost of repairs

An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.

According to a news release from GolfNorth, the company is closing the Keltic Main Lodge and some cottages in Ingonish. GolfNorth, which according to its website, leases the lodge and the Cape Breton Highlands from Parks Canada, cited the condition of the lodge as a major barrier for keeping it open.

“A significant investment in the range of tens of millions of dollars would be required to comply with minimum current standards and codes, including electrical, heating, air conditioning and accessibility, and to maintain the high-quality experience visitors have come to expect,” the release reads.

The Keltic Main Lodge is located on the Middle Head peninsula, which also hosts the Highlands Links Golf Course, Corson House and Courtyard Suites, Ceilidh Hall, a spa, and Arduaine Restaurant. GolfNorth says all of those spots will remain open to visitors.

“Parks Canada and GolfNorth are keenly aware of the historic, cultural, and local community significance of the Keltic Lodge and Middle Head Peninsula,” the release says. “Parks Canada is currently confirming the building’s heritage values through the Federal Heritage Buildings Review Office guidelines. This review will capture and document the historical and cultural value of the building and its surroundings, and this information will be used to inform decisions regarding the future of the building and the recognition of its history.”

GolfNorth notes Parks Canada is scheduled to restore the Keltic Road and its underground infrastructure this fall.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.