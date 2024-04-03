ATLANTIC
More

    • Cape Breton golf lodge closes due to age, cost of repairs

    The Keltic Lodge in Cape Breton, N.S. is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Keltic Lodge at the Highlands) The Keltic Lodge in Cape Breton, N.S. is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Keltic Lodge at the Highlands)
    Share

    An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.

    According to a news release from GolfNorth, the company is closing the Keltic Main Lodge and some cottages in Ingonish. GolfNorth, which according to its website, leases the lodge and the Cape Breton Highlands from Parks Canada, cited the condition of the lodge as a major barrier for keeping it open.

    “A significant investment in the range of tens of millions of dollars would be required to comply with minimum current standards and codes, including electrical, heating, air conditioning and accessibility, and to maintain the high-quality experience visitors have come to expect,” the release reads.

    The Keltic Main Lodge is located on the Middle Head peninsula, which also hosts the Highlands Links Golf Course, Corson House and Courtyard Suites, Ceilidh Hall, a spa, and Arduaine Restaurant. GolfNorth says all of those spots will remain open to visitors.

    “Parks Canada and GolfNorth are keenly aware of the historic, cultural, and local community significance of the Keltic Lodge and Middle Head Peninsula,” the release says. “Parks Canada is currently confirming the building’s heritage values through the Federal Heritage Buildings Review Office guidelines. This review will capture and document the historical and cultural value of the building and its surroundings, and this information will be used to inform decisions regarding the future of the building and the recognition of its history.”

    GolfNorth notes Parks Canada is scheduled to restore the Keltic Road and its underground infrastructure this fall.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

    The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

    Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water

    It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News