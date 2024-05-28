Cape Breton hospital's cancer bell dedicated to Molly Wadden

A new bell for cancer patients to ring when they’ve overcome the disease was installed in the pediatrics unit at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S.

The bell was dedicated to Molly Wadden, the 12-year-old girl who passed away from bone cancer in the summer of 2022 and inspired the Molly’s Mission movement.

Wadden raised roughly $35,000 for charities like Caleb’s Courage and Make-A-Wish through on-stage performances with her father.

Before now, pediatric cancer patients could only ring a bell at the IWK.

