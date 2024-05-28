ATLANTIC
More

    • Cape Breton hospital's cancer bell dedicated to Molly Wadden

    Share

    A new bell for cancer patients to ring when they’ve overcome the disease was installed in the pediatrics unit at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S.

    The bell was dedicated to Molly Wadden, the 12-year-old girl who passed away from bone cancer in the summer of 2022 and inspired the Molly’s Mission movement.

    Wadden raised roughly $35,000 for charities like Caleb’s Courage and Make-A-Wish through on-stage performances with her father.

    Before now, pediatric cancer patients could only ring a bell at the IWK.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News