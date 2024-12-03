Cape Breton investigating last year of municipal credit card transactions

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) is investigating more than a year of transactions on a legislative credit card due to a lack of documents.

The CBRM says multiple expenses were charged to a municipal card over the last 14 months with no supporting documentation. Financial policies require all expenditures be documented, approved and directly related to municipal matters.

Interim Chief Administrative Officer Demetri Kachafanas engaged the services of legal counsel Robert Sampson, KC, to review the transactions. An external audit of the expenses will also be conducted.

The CBRM notes a financial forecast for the remainder of the fiscal year is required ahead of council’s Dec. 10 meeting. The matter needs to be resolved before council can move forward.

