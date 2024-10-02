Cape Breton sets new record with 5 cruise ships in one day

Five cruise ships docked across Cape Breton on Wednesday, setting a new record for the island.

Four cruise ships – the Silver Shadow, Holland America’s Zeiderdam, the Emerald Princess and the famed Queen Mary 2 – docked at the Port of Sydney. An unprecedented fifth ship stopped in Louisbourg a day ahead of schedule.

"The Scenic Eclipse came in earlier than expected and is actually doing an overnight in Louisbourg, so we have five cruise ships on Cape Breton Island today,” said Nicole MacAulay, cruise marketing manager at the Port of Sydney.

Plenty of people drove to Sydney’s waterfront or went across Sydney Harbour to take photos of the ships. Some residents of a North Sydney nursing home went for a day trip to see them up close.

"We figured we would come out for a little drive and let them see the cruise ships,” said Kiana Leblanc of the Northside Guest Home. “We don't normally see four at a time, so it's nice to be able to do that with them."

With more than 8,000 passengers and more than 2,000 crew on the four Sydney ships, the city’s downtown was bustling.

"It is very busy, yes. I almost feel a little sorry for the locals,” joked one passenger from Hamilton, ON.

Most visitors wanted food and entertainment, so restaurants and shops were busy. Some passengers took in live music, including a performance by Cape Breton singer-songwriter Buddy MacDonald at the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion.

"We have more than 115 people in the room for that one,” said Marc Botte, operator of the Cape Breton Tour Company. “Later on this afternoon is a lobster boil, and we have 85 people just on that tour alone."

Handling all of those people did come with its challenges.

"It certainly puts some pressure on our infrastructure when it comes to bussing and our motor-coach supply on the Island, and also making sure that we can get the passengers to the destinations that they want to experience,” MacAulay said.

Visitors seemed to have been left with a favourable view.of their Sydney stop.

"It's beautiful. Very quaint,” said a passenger.

The final ship on the fall schedule is set to visit on Nov. 2.

