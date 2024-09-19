Cape Bretoners react to federal reduction in international student numbers

International students have a major presence in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM), one that seems to be growing each year.

However, that growth could soon slow a bit as the federal government plans to cut back new international student study permits by 10 per cent from its 2024 target.

"Their dream is to come to Canada and study, so I think it will affect them very badly,” said a first-year Cape Breton University student from India

The new cutback comes on top of a 35 per cent reduction in international student visas announced by Ottawa last January.

The student from India, who said he has found part-time work and a place to live despite moving to Sydney less than three weeks ago, conceded the cap on enrolment might come with positives for some other students who have not been so lucky.

"It will be more easy for them to find a job and a room,” he said.

"I think it's a good thing, because there are way too many (international students) here now”, said Jacqueline Hall of Sydney.

Hall has had international students living in her home for more than two years, including some who have had trouble finding a place of their own.

She said while people from out-of-country have added a lot to the community, too many have been taken advantage of when trying to find housing.

"They're giving them places that aren't even, you know, half-decent and charging them like…bigger city rents. It's not worth it,” Hall said.

In an email to CTV Atlantic, a spokesperson for Cape Breton University said it's still too early for the school to know the full impacts of the government regulations.

‘While we do appreciate what the Federal Government is trying to do, we also recognize that the Canadian brand overall has sustained damage,” the statement reads.

"Some of the people who are here now are afraid,” Hall said. “They're afraid they're going to be sent back. And a lot of people are now saying, 'Oh, you know, don't go there.' They want to come, but they don't want to come."

CTV Atlantic reached out to the head of the Atlantic Universities Association, Peter Halpin, to get a broader sense of how the reduction might impact Maritime post-secondary schools, but was told he was not available for comment on Thursday.

