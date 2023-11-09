ATLANTIC
    • Cause of Halifax duplex fire under investigation

    Fire crews quickly knocked down a duplex fire in the Spryfield-area of Halifax Thursday morning.

    According to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency district chief Dave Slaunwhite, crews responded to an active fire on the 100 block of Sylvia Avenue around 10:08 a.m. on Thursday, where they found fire burning on both sides of a duplex.

    Slaunwhite said crews knocked down the fire in roughly five minutes and one person was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated. Slaunwhite noted there was a natural gas line to the house and one of the connections had a minor leak that crews stopped.

