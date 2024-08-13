Charged up: Some Riverview, N.B., residents upset with free EV station
The Town of Riverview, N.B., has installed its first public-use electric vehicle charging station - and it's free.
But that’s caused a bit of an uproar on social media and there may be some confusion as to just how much it's costing taxpayers.
The town announced the new chargers located along Riverfront Trail in the gazebo parking lot on its Facebook page Monday.
Since then, there have been dozens of negative comments with residents questioning why taxpayers have to pay for electric vehicle charging.
One comment read, “How about providing free gas for the 99.9% of residents who drive regular vehicles?”
Another said, “OK, now where's my free gas station? Since I'm paying for someone else's fuel via town taxes, where's my cost sharing fuel station?”
Another wanted to know, “When's the free gas pump being installed?”
The free EV charging station is expected to have an annual operating cost of approximately $2,000, a modest investment according to the town.
In an email to CTV News, David Shea, the director of Parks, Recreation, and Community Relations, said the town appreciates the concerns expressed by residents regarding the cost to taxpayers.
Shea said Riverview’s strategic plan and commitment to building a sustainable community keeps the guiding principle of fiscal responsibility at its core at all times.
“The long-term economic and environmental benefits of a Level 2 EV charging station with no pay-per-use fee, with its low operating cost, will support and contribute to the overall vitality of the community and all of its residents,” said Shea.
The hope is the charging station will attract more people to the riverfront area and the businesses located nearby.
That’s nothing but good news for Holy Whale Brewing co-owner Jeff Grandy who has a large patio overlooking the Petitcodiac River just a few steps from the charging station.
“It’s a positive for us, that’s for sure,” said Grandy. “There’s lots of business like the Homestead, or Steve’s Diner or even Kwong’s Take-Out and ourselves of course. Any kind of new business is good business.”
It’s also positive to Riverview resident Linda Foley, who was biking the trails with her husband on Tuesday.
“I think it’s a great idea. I have no problems with it whatsoever,” said Foley. “It’s good for tourists. We like tourism, so why not cater to the tourists a little bit?”
The EV charger in Riverview, N.B., is pictured. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)
Leslie-Anne Davidson made the 10-minute drive from her home in Lower Coverdale for a top up.
She now has a charging station for her electronic vehicle just a few kilometres away and she’s thrilled about it.
“I think it’s wonderful and the fact that they made it free, that’s incredibly generous and we really appreciate it,” said Davidson. “This is my first time trying it and it worked really well.”
Davidson said when she charges at home, it’s much less than paying for gas.
“The whole idea behind that is for us to go green,” said Davidson. “We’re hoping that it’s causing less pollution.”
Riverview resident Lori Yeomans thinks if people are going to invest in purchasing an electric vehicle, they need a charging station available to them.
“What does it hurt? If you don’t want to have an electric vehicle, then what’s the problem? That’s how I look at it,” said Yeomans. “I think it would be convenient if you’re investing in an electric vehicle to know that you have a charging station on this side of the river.”
There are three chargers located at Moncton City Hall, but they are not free.
The City of Dieppe does have eight stations that can be used free of charge.
If an EV is low on power, it usually costs between $15 and $20 to get the battery fully charged.
The Level 2 chargers in Riverview are significantly faster than at-home Level 1 chargers, but much slower than those found at gas stations.
A full charge at the station in Riverview can take four-to-six hours depending on the battery and size of vehicle.
