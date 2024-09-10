Frost Advisories issued in New Brunswick; Tropical Storm Francine update

With high pressure moving in from the west, the sky will clear overnight in the Maritimes. It will be a crisp September night with a risk of frost for a few areas.

Frost Advisories

Clear night sky, light wind, and cool temperatures are part of the recipe for a risk of frost. That’s what is in the forecast for parts of northern and western New Brunswick overnight into early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures could fall into a range of zero-to-four degrees for some communities.

Environment Canada issued a Frost Advisory for Madawaska, Restigouche, Victoria, and Carleton counties as well as the Mount Carleton – Renous Highway area. Patchy frost is expected, especially for low-lying areas. The agency says people may wish to take measure to protect frost-sensitive plants.

There will be a lower risk of patchy frost for early Thursday morning in northern New Brunswick and a risk of frost through the end of the week and into the weekend.

A Frost Advisory issued for parts of northern/western New Brunswick by Environment Canada. (Source: Environment Canada)

High pressure brings sunshine

Sunny September weather is expected both Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge of high pressure will extend out of the northeastern U.S. and across the Maritimes.

High temperatures will climb a few degrees on both days. High temperatures on Wednesday will range mostly 18-to-22 degrees across the Maritimes. High temperatures on Thursday will reach 24-to-27 C for New Brunswick, 21-to-25 C for Nova Scotia, and 20-to-22 C for Prince Edward Island.

High pressure shifts east and allows for a weak cold front to move out of Quebec and into the Maritimes Friday. The front will bring increased cloudiness and scattered showers across the region.

Mostly sunny and on the mild/warm side for September on Thursday. Especially for New Brunswick where some high temperatures could reach near 27 degrees. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Tropical Storm Francine

Tropical Storm Francine continues to move northward in the western area of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Tuesday noon update for the forecast track and cone of Tropical Storm Francine. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the storm becoming a strong category-one hurricane before making a landfall on the Louisiana coastline Friday. The location of landfall looks increasingly likely to be somewhere between West Cote Blanche Bay and Atchafalaya Bay to the west of New Orleans. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for the entire coastline of Louisiana.

The storm is expected to mostly dissipate in the southeastern United States. There remains little chance even the remnants would have any sort of impact to our weather in the Maritimes.