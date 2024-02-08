ATLANTIC
    Charlottetown sees increase in fentanyl overdoses

    The chief public health officer for P.E.I. is warning residents about a spike in fentanyl overdoses in the province.

    According to a Thursday news release from the province, the Charlottetown area has seen a rise in the number of reported overdoses in the last 24 hours.

    “Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine and has caused accidental overdoses and death in individuals who consume street drugs,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer, in the release. “Carrying naloxone and informing others who may use drugs that naloxone is available across Prince Edward Island are important steps to reduce the risk of possible overdoses.”

    The release describes the fentanyl as appearing as orange chunks. Anyone who suspects an overdose is encouraged to immediately call 911.

    Free naloxone kits are available through the Health PEI Needle Exchange Program.

