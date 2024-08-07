Chocolate Fest in St. Stephen, N.B., marks sweet anniversary

Brothers James and Gilbert Ganong started Ganong Bros. Limited in 1873 and it now stands as Canada’s oldest family-owned chocolate and candy company.

In 1984, the company began Chocolate Fest to celebrate the rich chocolate history in St. Stephen, N.B. To drive home the importance of the company to the border town, St. Stephen earned the official title as “Canada’s Chocolate Town” in 2000.

2024 marks the 40th year of the festival, featuring a wide range of events and activities spread out over the course of four days. Already-completed events include the popular Jellybean Fun Run, the Sweet Street dance party at Chocolate Park, and the Teddy Bear Sleepover at Ganong Place. There are a few fan favourites still to come on the final day of the event, including the Chocolate Pudding Eating Contest, and Choctail Hour.

Tours through the Chocolate Museum have also been ongoing throughout the week for those looking to learn more about the history of chocolate and candy making in Canada’s chocolate town.

“It's super exciting and it's great for the community,” says Graziela Santos, the first-time coordinator for Chocolate Fest. “It has been busy, fun, and there has been lots of music and sunshine.”

Day three of the festival began on Wednesday with cookie decorating at St. Stephen Elementary School. Hosted by school staff, people could decorate a cookie with icing and a wide range of Ganong candy, and even had a chance for a picture with festival mascot “The Great Chocolate Mousse” and his wife Tiffany.

“I made a little swirl of candy on my cookie,” a young decorator told CTV Atlantic.

“I just made a normal cookie with toppings and gummies on top,” says another.

The school has been hosting the cookie decorating as part of Chocolate Fest for 20 years. St. Stephen Elementary teacher Jill Bartlett says the money raised from the decorating goes back to the school to support students.

“The kids look forward to it,” says Bartlett. “It's a lot of fun for them to come in, and they're pretty excited when they're coming in bouncing through the door to get all that candy. It doesn't take them long to stuff it into their little mouths.”

Chocolate Fest goers try their hand at chocolate bark making at Ganong Place on Aug. 7, 2024. (Source: Avery Macrae/CTV News Atlantic)

Chocolate bark-making is another popular attraction. With help from volunteers, chocolate lovers of all ages got to see if they had what it takes to be a Ganong hand dipper.

Participants could add various candy into their bark to make it even sweeter, with most people electing to mix it all together for a sweet treat.

“It’s wonderful,” says St. Stephen resident Joanne Mason. “They have so many activities for children and for teens. It’s just amazing.”

Next up for St. Stephen is the International Homecoming Festival, co-hosted with Calais, Maine, and running from Wednesday to Saturday.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.