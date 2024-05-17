Colin Tweedie found guilty in death of Talia Forrest in Black Rock, N.S.

A judge has found Colin Tweedie guilty on three counts in connection to the death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest on a Cape Breton road on July 11, 2019.

Forrest died after a vehicle struck her while she was riding a bicycle with a friend on Black Rock Road in Black Rock, N.S.

Tweedie was originally found not guilty on the counts of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death, and leaving the scene of an accident in the first trial, but the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned that decision and ordered a new trial.

Justice Kevin Coady found Tweedie guilty on all three counts at a hearing at Sydney Supreme Court on Friday.

-With files from Ryan MacDonald

More to come…

