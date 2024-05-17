ATLANTIC
More

    • Colin Tweedie found guilty in death of Talia Forrest in Black Rock, N.S.

    Final submissions in the second trial of Colin Tweedie were made on March 26, 2024. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic) Final submissions in the second trial of Colin Tweedie were made on March 26, 2024. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A judge has found Colin Tweedie guilty on three counts in connection to the death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest on a Cape Breton road on July 11, 2019.

    Forrest died after a vehicle struck her while she was riding a bicycle with a friend on Black Rock Road in Black Rock, N.S.

    Tweedie was originally found not guilty on the counts of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death, and leaving the scene of an accident in the first trial, but the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned that decision and ordered a new trial.

    Justice Kevin Coady found Tweedie guilty on all three counts at a hearing at Sydney Supreme Court on Friday.

    -With files from Ryan MacDonald

    More to come…

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    One way Canadians are shrinking rising grocery bills

    As the cost of food in Canada has risen, grocery shoppers are looking at ways to reduce their grocery bill, and more are choosing price over beauty, turning to companies that deliver so-called 'misfit' produce at a fraction of the cost.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News