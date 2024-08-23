Company removes barriers on Dartmouth Cove trail after criticism

The company that put up barriers on parts of the Dartmouth Cove trail says it has removed them after speaking with the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In a news release, the Dartmouth Cove Waterfront Access Project (4197847 NS Ltd.) says it removed the concrete barriers from the trail Friday morning after originally putting them up on Wednesday.

Bruce Wood, CFO for the project and for Atlantic Road Construction and Paving (ARCP), told CTV Atlantic on Wednesday the company put up a temporary safety fence on the trail to work on the property for seven-to-14 days.

He did not provide details on the work.

The release says the company and the municipality will design a plan to “minimize disruption to the public” during construction on a privately-owned site on a portion of the trail.

“We are very pleased to come together with HRM to engage in a discussion to outline our vision and to finalize the approvals that have been underway for some time,” Wood said in the release. “We are grateful for HRM’s partnership in this process. There will be times we will need to intermittently close the trail but our goal is to share timely and transparent communication so the public can plan accordingly.”

The temporary blockage on the trail prompted sharp criticism from some residents and separate letters from the municipality and Build Nova Scotia demanding the company remove the barriers by noon Friday.

Earlier this year, Transport Canada started the process to revoke ARCP’s approval to dump 100,000 cubic metres of pyritic slate in the cove as part of an infill project.

