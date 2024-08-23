Company removes barriers on Dartmouth Cove trail after criticism
The company that put up barriers on parts of the Dartmouth Cove trail says it has removed them after speaking with the Halifax Regional Municipality.
In a news release, the Dartmouth Cove Waterfront Access Project (4197847 NS Ltd.) says it removed the concrete barriers from the trail Friday morning after originally putting them up on Wednesday.
Bruce Wood, CFO for the project and for Atlantic Road Construction and Paving (ARCP), told CTV Atlantic on Wednesday the company put up a temporary safety fence on the trail to work on the property for seven-to-14 days.
He did not provide details on the work.
Halifax Regional Municipality put up a fence to prevent vehicle access to the Dartmouth Cove trail on Aug. 23, 2024. (Source: Jim Kvammen/CTV News Atlantic)
The release says the company and the municipality will design a plan to “minimize disruption to the public” during construction on a privately-owned site on a portion of the trail.
“We are very pleased to come together with HRM to engage in a discussion to outline our vision and to finalize the approvals that have been underway for some time,” Wood said in the release. “We are grateful for HRM’s partnership in this process. There will be times we will need to intermittently close the trail but our goal is to share timely and transparent communication so the public can plan accordingly.”
Halifax police were present at the Dartmouth Cove trail on Aug. 23, 2024. (Source: Jim Kvammen/CTV News Atlantic)
The temporary blockage on the trail prompted sharp criticism from some residents and separate letters from the municipality and Build Nova Scotia demanding the company remove the barriers by noon Friday.
Earlier this year, Transport Canada started the process to revoke ARCP’s approval to dump 100,000 cubic metres of pyritic slate in the cove as part of an infill project.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Teamsters take down picket lines at CN, stoppage continues at CPKC
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Teamsters take down picket lines at CN, stoppage continues at CPKC
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has taken down picket lines at Canadian National Railway Co. and its workers will begin returning to work on Friday.
Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario
Loblaw is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store in Ontario that promises to deliver even lower prices by stripping away even more frills.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Body of last missing person, tech billionaire's daughter, retrieved from yacht wreck
Italian divers have retrieved the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, who was the last person still unaccounted for after the family's luxury yacht sank this week off Sicily.
Number of people receiving EI up more than 10 per cent in past year: StatCan
Almost 474,000 people are receiving regular employment insurance in Canada, according to the latest data, which is a 10 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.
An Iceland volcano erupts again but spares the nearby town of Grindavik for now
Lava continued to spew from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Friday — the sixth time since December the volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was 'no deeper message' in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March, Darth Vader's theme song in the 'Star Wars' films, from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
With mukbangs increasing in popularity, dietitians worry about this internet trend
As mukbangs grow in popularity, dietitians are expressing concern about the potential impact of this trend on its audience.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
GO train service on Milton line, Hamilton GO Station suspended for second day
As the federal government moves into to end a rail labour dispute that has caused supply chain issues across the country, some commuters in the Toronto area are still feeling the effects of the job action.
-
Two drivers seriously injured in Aurora crash: police
Two drivers have serious injuries after a crash in Aurora on Friday, York Regional Police say.
-
Police searching for suspect who allegedly made antisemitic threats to TTC rider
Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly made a number of antisemitic and violent threats against a rider on the TTC.
Calgary
-
Rail workers to hold rally at Calgary CPKC headquarters
A day after the federal government stepped in with legislation to force thousands of unionized rail workers back on the job, the union will be holding a rally in Calgary.
-
Icefields Parkway reopens to traffic without amenities and limited cell phone coverage: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway (Highway 93 North) has reopened to traffic after a wildfire swept through the park last month.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Severe thunderstorms possible Friday evening and early Saturday
A low pressure system along the Pacific coastline will be the main cause for concern in southern Alberta Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Icefields Parkway reopens to traffic without amenities and limited cell phone coverage: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway (Highway 93 North) has reopened to traffic after a wildfire swept through the park last month.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Teamsters take down picket lines at CN, stoppage continues at CPKC
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has taken down picket lines at Canadian National Railway Co. and its workers will begin returning to work on Friday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Hot and sunny...but only for today
Sunshine and temperatures into the upper 20s in Edmonton this afternoon. We'll get to a high around 28 C late today, but it might be the last time we're this close to 30 for a while.
Montreal
-
Despite continued pleas from coroners, STM not proceeding with platform screen doors on the metro any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
-
Quebec sees largest increase in CEGEP student numbers in 25 years
The increase in the number of students enrolled in college education this autumn is "the largest in a quarter of a century," the CEGEP federation said on Friday.
-
Here are the Montreal area weekend road closures due to construction
Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that road construction and maintenance could result in several closures.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old facing charges in connection with fatal crash in Sharbot, Lake, Ont.
A 17-year-old is facing charges related to dangerous operations causing death and bodily harm after a fatal rollover that took place in May, leaving one dead and five others with serious injuries in Sharbot Lake, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
O-Train off peak service drops to every 10 minutes on Monday: Here's what you need to know
The O-Train will be running less frequently during off-peak hours starting on Monday, as OC Transpo adjusts service on the light-rail transit line to meet customer demand and travel patterns.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 23-25
The Ottawa Redblacks take the field at TD Place, fair season continues in eastern Ontario, it's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Festival and see Come from Away and Cirque du Soleil. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
London
-
London Police Services Board announces new executive director
The London Police Services Board (LPSB) has announced its new executive director. Stephanie Johanssen has been named to the role after what the board described as an "extensive search."
-
Thursday incident in Dorchester being investigated as assault and robbery
Police continue to investigate after an incident in Dorchester Thursday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., OPP were sent to a home on Minnie Street for a report of a robbery.
-
Transport truck driver involved in Exeter cyclist collision turns himself in
A male driver has turned himself in to police following a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
One person in custody after Innisfil incident
One person has been taken into custody after a heavy police presence took over an Innisfil neighbourhood Thursday evening.
-
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
-
City asking residents for feedback on Marshall Green report
Barrie wants public opinion on future waterfront plans.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One dead, one in hospital in fatal Highway 17 crash in West Nipissing
A fatal crash on Friday morning involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 17 in West Nipissing has closed the road in both directions.
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
-
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Kitchener
-
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
-
Mix-up at dry cleaners has Guelph, Ont. woman searching for missing wedding dress
A Guelph, Ont. woman is hoping someone may know where her wedding dress is, 16 years after she got married.
-
Skeletal remains found at Kitchener construction site
A construction worker explains what happened when skeletal remains were discovered at a Kitchener work site.
Windsor
-
String of retail thefts lead to charges
A 38-year-old man has been charged after a string of thefts at retail stores in Windsor.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Teamsters take down picket lines at CN, stoppage continues at CPKC
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has taken down picket lines at Canadian National Railway Co. and its workers will begin returning to work on Friday.
-
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Winnipeg
-
Cyclists calling on Manitoba to implement 'Idaho stop' law, saying it would make roads safer
Bike safety advocates say forcing cyclists to stop at a stop sign puts them at risk and it's time to change the law.
-
'Dense' fog blankets many Manitoba communities: ECCC
A dense fog has developed over several Manitoba communities on Friday morning.
-
Police warn of dangerous drugs on Manitoba First Nation
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) is warning residents about a dangerous drug supply circulating in Sandy Bay First Nation.
Regina
-
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend
Summer vacation may be wrapping up and fall is just around the corner but there are still plenty of things for people do to before the kids head back to school.
-
'Rely so heavily': Sask. producers highlight cost of rail disruption amid brief CN, CPKC work stoppage
Stakeholders continued to voice their concerns across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways began Thursday – before being promptly stopped due to federal intervention.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing comes for free': Questions linger for Saskatoon's $1.2B entertainment district
Saskatoon's most expensive infrastructure project is generating plenty of attention and questions a day after the price tag for the downtown arena district was revealed.
-
Saskatoon school bus drivers 'get focused' ahead of September
School is starting up again and so is Jerry Diekema’s bus. Diekema drives a school bus and his wife, Barb, is his bus monitor.
-
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Work stoppage continues at CPKC, as CN rail workers return
The labour dispute that brought Canada’s two main railway lines to a halt on Thursday has been messy, so perhaps it was fitting that as it appeared to be coming to an end, the waters were muddied further Thursday evening.
-
They lit candles and chanted to 'manifest' Taylor Swift tickets. In a roundabout way, it worked
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
-
Owners of Vancouver apartment building that burned three times appear in court
The owner of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that has been the site of three major fires in just over a year appeared in court Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Work stoppage continues at CPKC, as CN rail workers return
The labour dispute that brought Canada’s two main railway lines to a halt on Thursday has been messy, so perhaps it was fitting that as it appeared to be coming to an end, the waters were muddied further Thursday evening.
-
They lit candles and chanted to 'manifest' Taylor Swift tickets. In a roundabout way, it worked
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
-
B.C. addictions minister allowed to respond to decriminalization court challenge
Canada's Federal Court has agreed with British Columbia's minister of mental health and addictions that she should be a respondent to a court challenge against the province's decision to dial back its drug decriminalization policy.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.