COVID-19 numbers on the rise in New Brunswick

The New Brunswick government has updated its Respiratory Watch with data recorded from July 28 to Aug. 24, with numbers suggesting the virus is back on the rise.

Over the four-week stretch, the province recorded 287 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 94 of those cases coming in the final week. Over that same time, positivity rates for the virus rose from nine to 14 per cent.

There were also 145 hospitalizations and four people were admitted to the intensive care unit during those weeks. The province reported 14 deaths during that time period as well.

Outbreaks are also trending upwards. Twelve of 28 outbreaks (eight in nursing homes and 20 in other facilities) happened during the final week of data.

More than 50 percent of cases are within those aged 65 or older.

The Respiratory Watch also highlighted influenza rates during that same four-week period. There were no hospitalizations, deaths, or outbreaks during that time.

Other organizations have taken precautions over the rise in numbers. Last week Horizon Health Network announced face masks will be required by both staff and patients at all their facilities.

“This is in response to rising community rates of respiratory infection, including COVID-19, whooping cough and mycoplasma, with the expectation that the infection rates will rise further once school resumes,” the release from Horizon states.

While numbers are on the rise, many people don’t have COVID-19 at the front of their minds.

“I don't really worry about it,” says Jay Spencer. “I'm not masking up on that, and if I get on the elevator, I'm not freaking out.”

“I think it's probably always on my mind when I have a virus or if I'm feeling poorly,” says Joanne Tuncan. “But overall, it's not something that I think twice about, to be honest.

According to the Canadian COVID-19 Hazard Index, New Brunswick’s latest COVID-19 forecast for Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 says the province is among the lowest in the country but the risk of contracting virus is still considered “very high.” It also projects New Brunswick will see 12,000 to 13,700 new cases this week, and one in every 65 New Brunswickers is currently infected with the virus.

On a national level, the rating is deemed “severe” and predicts one in every 32 Canadians is infected with COVID-19.

It also appears fewer people are rolling up their sleeves for a vaccine. Since Oct. 4, 2023, only 170,810 vaccines have been administered, meaning less than a fifth of New Brunswickers have been keeping up with their booster shots.

“No, I stopped that,” Ralph Pasquarello says.

“COVID is in the back of our head,” says Peter Kelly “It's not really foremost, but we do keep up on our shots.”

The province will update its Respiratory Watch every two weeks. The next update is slated for Sept. 17.

