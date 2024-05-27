D-Day, Battle of Normandy commemorated at Citadel Hill

Eighty years ago, thousands of soldiers participated in D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, which proved to be a pivotal event in the Second World War.

On Monday, veterans and government officials gathered at Citadel Hill in Halifax to commemorate the momentous military engagement.

The gathering focused on the stories of those veterans while also making the “Storm the Beach” D-Day exhibit at Citadel Hill available for public viewing.

D-Day, which happened on June 6, 1944, is one of the largest sea and airborne invasions in history.

