ATLANTIC
More

    • D-Day, Battle of Normandy commemorated at Citadel Hill in Halifax

    Veterans attended at commemorative event for D-Day at Citadel Hill in Halifax on May 27, 2024. (Jim Kvammen/CTV Atlantic) Veterans attended at commemorative event for D-Day at Citadel Hill in Halifax on May 27, 2024. (Jim Kvammen/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Eighty years ago, thousands of soldiers participated in D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, which proved to be a pivotal event in the Second World War.

    On Monday, veterans and government officials gathered at Citadel Hill in Halifax to commemorate the momentous military engagement.

    The gathering focused on the stories of those veterans while also making the “Storm the Beach” D-Day exhibit at Citadel Hill available for public viewing.

    “We are not here and we are not meeting today to glorify war, or the Battle of Normandy, rather we gather to recognize and pay tribute,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc at the event.

    The “Storm the Beach” D-Day exhibit at Citadel Hill in Halifax. (Jim Kvammen/CTV Atlantic)

    “The veterans and members that are here today remind us that it takes a great deal of courage to serve, and that courage has allowed Canada and Canadians to be who we are today, with the many rights and privileges that we enjoy and that must never take for granted,” added Halifax MP Andy Fillmore.

    Cadets attend a gathering at Citadel Hill in Halifax to commemorate D-Day on May 27, 2024. (Jim Kvammen/CTV Atlantic)

    D-Day, which happened on June 6, 1944, is one of the largest sea and airborne invasions in history.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News