Daily burn ban fine raised to $25K in Nova Scotia

Lighting a fire during a daily burn ban in Nova Scotia will cost a pretty penny this summer.

According to a news release from the Nova Scotia government, the fine for violating daily burn restrictions is now $25,000. Daily burn bans are implemented from March 15 to Oct. 15 every year to prevent wildfires.

Burning is not permitted anywhere in the province from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The province updates its BurnSafe map daily to determine if certain sites can burn after that time.

The province raised the illegal burning fine to $25,000 last spring amid the large wildfires. The regular fine for violating restrictions is $237.50; the new fine is in effect until the end of the wildfire season.

“Almost all wildfires in Nova Scotia are human caused,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “With the weather starting to get warmer and dryer (sic), I cannot stress enough the importance of prevention. That’s why we are doubling down on the fine for people who violate the daily burn restrictions. Increasing it to $25,000 for the entire wildfire season should make people pause, and check and follow the BurnSafe map. Let’s not have another season like last year’s.”

On the BurnSafe map, red means no burning is allowed, yellow means burning is permitted after 7 p.m., and green means burning is possible after 2 p.m.

