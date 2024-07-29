Dalhousie closes Halifax campuses over 'safety concerns' with pro-Palestine encampment

Dalhousie University has closed all Halifax campuses until further notice due to the ongoing pro-Palestine encampment on the Studley campus.

Over the weekend, Dalhousie issued a trespass notice to the encampment., but more than 30 protesters remained on campus Monday morning.

Officers with the Halifax Regional Police Force were called to the university around 4 p.m. after protesters moved their demonstration inside Dalhousie’s Kenneth C. Rowe Management Building.

Shortly after, protestors were seen leaving the building, but remain on campus.

"As in other building closure scenarios, all staff who can work from home should do so," a statement from Dalhousie reads. "We will provide further updates as needed."

Students and community members have maintained a peaceful protest at the Halifax university for the past 78 days, refusing to leave despite the schools order.

The trespassing notice instructed participants of the encampment to vacate the premise and remove all objects and personal belongings by 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Students stayed through the night and this morning,” said Sara MacCallum, president of the University of King’s College student union, noting they don’t plan on leaving anytime soon. “It started peaceful and it will continue to be peaceful.”

Students for the Liberation of Palestine Kjipuktuk (SLPK) organized the protest and it is supported by some university students and community members in Halifax.

The group says it will remain until Dalhousie University meet their demands, which includes disclosure, divestment, and reinvestment of university funds away from Israeli companies that support the war in Gaza.

A pro-Palestine demonstration at Dalhousie University on July 29, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)

Student organizers and those participating in the encampment say Dalhousie University hasn’t agreed to any of their terms and call on them to meet with them.

“Students were supposed to have another meeting with certain members of Dalhousie administration at 8:30 this morning,” said MacCallum. “But they received notice around 6:30 that the meeting was cancelled.”

MacCallum said Dalhousie security removed some tents and other items like handmade signage boards from the encampment around 6:30 a.m. Monday, but they have since backed off. Demonstrators retrieved some of their confiscated belongings.

“Students participating in the encampment, broadly, have been clear they that they are here until the universities divest and especially until Dalhousie divests given the encampment is currently located here at Dalhousie,” said MacCallum.

Pro-Palestinian protesters are pictured on the Dalhousie University campus on July 29, 2024.

Dalhousie University declined an interview with CTV News but in a statement they said they have maintained a respectful dialogue with student organizers and are hopeful they can come to a peaceful resolution.

Dalhousie says operations to remove tents and other objects began Monday and they have no other comment as that operation continues.

Dalhousie issued the trespass notice under the Protection of Property Act, which prohibits anyone from occupying or remaining in the quad area in front of the academic building.

The notice prohibits people from setting up tents and other structures on Dalhousie property and bars people from gathering at the encampment site between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This doesn’t apply to sanctioned school events by Dalhousie University and recognized groups and organizations with the Dalhousie Student Union.

