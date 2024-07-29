Dalhousie closes Halifax campuses over 'safety concerns' with pro-Palestine encampment
Dalhousie University has closed all Halifax campuses until further notice due to the ongoing pro-Palestine encampment on the Studley campus.
Over the weekend, Dalhousie issued a trespass notice to the encampment., but more than 30 protesters remained on campus Monday morning.
Officers with the Halifax Regional Police Force were called to the university around 4 p.m. after protesters moved their demonstration inside Dalhousie’s Kenneth C. Rowe Management Building.
Shortly after, protestors were seen leaving the building, but remain on campus.
"As in other building closure scenarios, all staff who can work from home should do so," a statement from Dalhousie reads. "We will provide further updates as needed."
Students and community members have maintained a peaceful protest at the Halifax university for the past 78 days, refusing to leave despite the schools order.
The trespassing notice instructed participants of the encampment to vacate the premise and remove all objects and personal belongings by 7 p.m. Sunday.
“Students stayed through the night and this morning,” said Sara MacCallum, president of the University of King’s College student union, noting they don’t plan on leaving anytime soon. “It started peaceful and it will continue to be peaceful.”
Students for the Liberation of Palestine Kjipuktuk (SLPK) organized the protest and it is supported by some university students and community members in Halifax.
The group says it will remain until Dalhousie University meet their demands, which includes disclosure, divestment, and reinvestment of university funds away from Israeli companies that support the war in Gaza.
A pro-Palestine demonstration at Dalhousie University on July 29, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)
Student organizers and those participating in the encampment say Dalhousie University hasn’t agreed to any of their terms and call on them to meet with them.
“Students were supposed to have another meeting with certain members of Dalhousie administration at 8:30 this morning,” said MacCallum. “But they received notice around 6:30 that the meeting was cancelled.”
MacCallum said Dalhousie security removed some tents and other items like handmade signage boards from the encampment around 6:30 a.m. Monday, but they have since backed off. Demonstrators retrieved some of their confiscated belongings.
“Students participating in the encampment, broadly, have been clear they that they are here until the universities divest and especially until Dalhousie divests given the encampment is currently located here at Dalhousie,” said MacCallum.
Pro-Palestinian protesters are pictured on the Dalhousie University campus on July 29, 2024.
Dalhousie University declined an interview with CTV News but in a statement they said they have maintained a respectful dialogue with student organizers and are hopeful they can come to a peaceful resolution.
Dalhousie says operations to remove tents and other objects began Monday and they have no other comment as that operation continues.
Dalhousie issued the trespass notice under the Protection of Property Act, which prohibits anyone from occupying or remaining in the quad area in front of the academic building.
The notice prohibits people from setting up tents and other structures on Dalhousie property and bars people from gathering at the encampment site between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
This doesn’t apply to sanctioned school events by Dalhousie University and recognized groups and organizations with the Dalhousie Student Union.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How much does King Charles III make from his billion-dollar Duchy?
When King Charles III ascended to the throne, he gave up the billion-dollar estate he had been in possession of for 70 years, but financial disclosures show he generated a $48-million surplus last year.
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions, and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Gunmen on jet skis open fire at rival drug dealer at a beach in Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy
Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
2 children dead and 11 people injured in stabbing rampage at a dance class in England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
Northern lights may be visible again in parts of Canada, the U.S. this week
Stargazers may have another chance to see the northern lights over the next few days in Canada and parts of the United States.
On patrol in Paris: Canadian police are on the ground at the Olympic Games
France has reached out to partners around the world to provide support, with 1,800 officers taking up duties on the ground. Sixteen of those officers hail from Canada.
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Youth stable, but in serious condition, following Mississauga shooting: police
A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Mississauga late Monday afternoon, say paramedics.
-
Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under 'suspicious circumstances.'
Calgary
-
How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
New feeder-main data received; outdoor water restrictions remain
Calgary remains under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while the city examines new information about its recently repaired feeder main.
Edmonton
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
-
'He's the epitome of Jasper': Bear statue comes out unscathed after town fires
Jasper's most famous bear is fully intact following last week's destructive wildfire that levelled a third of the town.
Montreal
-
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Montreal byelection expected to be a tight race between Liberals, NDP: analyst
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
-
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
Ottawa
-
Major blaze engulfs Stittsville home
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
-
OC Transpo reducing O-Train service to every 10 minutes during midday periods this fall
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
-
Carol Anne Meehan, former Ottawa councillor, news anchor announces bid for federal Conservative candidacy
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan has announced she is seeking to become a Conservative candidate in the next federal election.
London
-
Property owner killed in Elgin County tractor accident
On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rural property on Walnut Line east of Willey Road, outside of Iona.
-
Mural by local artist and skateboarder unveiled at London skate park
“Doing large scale doodles of whatever comes to my mind is one of my favourite ways to create art,” said Ryan. “Creating this mural was a full circle moment where I got to work where I have fun. It wasn’t even work; it was just fun.”
-
Driver loses control and collides with building on Hamilton Road
A driver that lost control on Hamilton Road, just west of Dorchester Road in Thames Centre yesterday evening is now facing a careless driving charge.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
-
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
-
Barrie police reunite mystery urns with owner
Barrie Police have reunited the owner of the two urns that were found outside of Barrie City Hall on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
-
Do you know this person? Timmins police seeking help identifying suspect
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
-
Inquest explores challenges of remote health care after death of First Nations woman
A coroner's inquest into the death of a First Nations woman that opened Monday is expected to shed light on the challenges of delivering health care in remote communities.
Kitchener
-
Community members express anger over apparent destruction of corn crop in Wilmot Township
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
-
Kitchener townhouse fire under investigation
Emergency services were called to Silver Aspen Crescent around 2 a.m. Monday.
Windsor
-
No impact and no worry: Auto analysts weigh-in on European company decision to pause building an EV battery factory in Ontario
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
-
Team Canada’s World Juniors tear up the rink at WFCU Centre
Spectators took advantage of an opportunity to see some of the best junior hockey players in Canada and the world exhibit their skills on the ice at the WFCU Centre.
-
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse qualifies for backstroke final at Paris Olympics
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse made a splash in the Paris poll Monday, qualifying for the Women’s 100-metre backstroke finals.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Osborne Village eyed for redevelopment
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
-
Manitoba Hydro restarting international consulting business
On Monday, the Kinew government announced it was resuming operations for Hydro's international consulting business, Manitoba Hydro International (MHI).
-
Monday Night Meteors: what you need to know about tonight’s meteor shower
Two meteor showers – the southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids – are expected to peak overnight.
Regina
-
Precautionary Drinking Water Advisory in effect for RM of Edenwold
The rural municipality of Edenwold says a precautionary drinking water advisory is in effect for all people located within the municipality's water distribution systems.
-
Complex needs shelters set to open in Regina, Saskatoon in coming weeks
Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.
-
Pats name all-time leading scorer Dale Derkatch assistant general manager as rebuild continues
The all-time leading scorer for the Regina Pats, Dale Derkatch has been named the teams' next assistant general manager as the franchise continues its rebuild.
Saskatoon
-
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
-
'Significant concerns': Provincial watchdog investigating Saskatchewan's most notorious women's jail
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
-
Complex needs shelters set to open in Regina, Saskatoon in coming weeks
Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildlife rescue centre launches awareness campaign over law-breaking python
The fate of an ailing, unlawfully large snake is in limbo, as the owner of a wildlife rescue centre navigates British Columbia’s rules for controlled alien species.
-
Don't fall prey to 'hitman' scam, B.C. RCMP detachment warns
Authorities are warning the public about a "hitman" scam that involves fraudsters posing as paid assassins – and telling victims there is a contract out on their life.
-
Could Taylor Swift tickets be the grand prize in a new B.C. lottery?
A new provincial lottery is teasing a grand prize of a suite at BC Place to take in a highly anticipated performance by one of the world's biggest artists this year – and there are some clues it could be Taylor Swift's Vancouver stop on her Eras Tour.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. art dealer charged with fraud after police seize works worth millions
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
-
'This is a great announcement': Rapid bus lanes coming towards the West Shore along Hwy. 1
Construction is underway in View Royal on a $95-million project that will see new rapid bus lanes to and from the West Shore.
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.