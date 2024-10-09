Downtown safety an issue in Cape Breton mayoral debate

At least one of the nine people running to be the new mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) says the downtown Sydney, N.S., core is a dangerous place.

"Downtown Sydney is becoming more and more unsafe,” said Cecil Clarke in a recent video uploaded to one of his campaign’s social media pages.

During a mayoral debate Tuesday evening, Clarke proposed moving the Ally Centre of Cape Breton out of the downtown core. Some Sydney residents took issue with the idea.

"I work downtown. My kids are downtown a lot at the YMCA, and we don't have any issues,” said Wayne McKay, who watched the debate.

McKay said he’s not suggesting the downtown area is problem-free, but feels blaming any one group is unfair.

"I think there needs to be some evidence shown that there is an increase in crime downtown, and then when that evidence is shown, I think that there needs to be a collaborative approach to figuring out how to solve those problems instead of making decisions for groups without consulting them,” McKay said.

"I have stuff stolen from my racks out front,” said Rick Jessome, a downtown business owner.

Last May, Cape Breton Regional Police opened a new community office on Charlotte Street. On Wednesday they were present outside the nearby homeless shelter on Townsend Street.

Some, including Jessome, have wondered whether it has made any difference.

"I see them (police) once in a blue moon,” Jessome said. “Not every day. I wish I saw them every day."

Cst. Gary Fraser, who works in the downtown along with beat cop Cst. Jamie Fitzgerald, said the rapport they have been building with people on the streets helps investigations and may make those streets safer.

"We've solved some thefts, graffiti. We've had people charged now with numerous offences down here,” Fraser said. "And we're getting information, because now they're trusting us and they see us down here and we're a viable part of the community here."

The first day of advance polling in the municipal election is set for Thursday.

