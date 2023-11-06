'Downward bend' repairs to keep vehicles off Hartland Covered Bridge all November

Repair work will keep vehicles off the world’s longest covered bridge all November.

New Brunswick’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed a recent structural survey identified “a downward bend” on the Hartland Covered Bridge.

The bridge was closed to all traffic on Oct. 30 following a few weeks of preliminary renovations at the site.

Pedestrians are still allowed to cross the bridge while the repairs are carried out.

“We’re still seeing tourists coming through town, stopping, and taking a walk through the bridge, which is nice to see,” said Hartland Mayor Tracey DeMerchant.

At 390.75 metres long, the bridge between Hartland and Somerville officially opened in 1901 and was covered roughly 20 years later following repairs from ice jam damage in 1920. A pedestrian walkway was added to the bridge in 1945.

ONGOING COVERED BRIDGE REPAIRS FOR VEHICLES

In addition to the Hartland Covered Bridge, the New Brunswick government has temporarily closed two other covered bridges to vehicles so repairs can be carried out: Long Creek #1 (Starkey) and Rusagonis River #2 (Rusagonis).

The Old Florenceville Bridge, in Florenceville-Bristol was closed to all vehicles in late 2020 after deterioration was found on the combination steel-truss span and wooden covered structure. A request for proposals was issued last month to repair the Old Florenceville Bridge. The province says work is expected to begin next summer.

Of the 59 covered bridges in New Brunswick right now, 41 are part of the current roadway system.

