    Dozens of people rappel Halifax building for a good cause

    Dozens of people rappelled the largest office building east of Montreal to raise money for an organization dedicated to helping those with disabilities.

    The 19th annual Drop Zone saw 50 brave people rappel the 23-storey building at 1802 Hollis Street in Halifax on Monday, getting their hearts pumping and raising money for Easter Seals Nova Scotia.

    “It is a real opportunity for people to challenge themselves, do a bucket list item,” said Easter Seals CEO Joanne Bernard. “It really is a signature fundraiser.”

    Bernard said the event has raised $1.9 million for programs such as New Leaf Enterprises, Take PART, Assisted Mobility and Camp Tidnish.

    “We all have kids in our lives who have disabilities or face mobility challenges,” said fundraiser Krysta Hartlen-Cote. “We’re doing this in honour of the kids in our lives.”

    “I get to rappel down a building and I get to support this wonderful cause,” said participant Debby Chipman.

