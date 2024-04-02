ATLANTIC
    • Drop it like it’s hot: Snoop Dogg to perform in Halifax

    Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during a concert at Lanxess Arena, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Cologne, Germany. (Source: Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP) Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during a concert at Lanxess Arena, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Cologne, Germany. (Source: Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)
    Haligonians should stay tuned for the next episode as Snoop Dogg is coming to the Scotiabank Centre this summer.

    According to a news release from evenko, the famed rapper is kicking off his Cali To Canada tour in Halifax on June 3. He will be accompanied by Warren G, DJ Quik, and DJ Green Lantern.

    There will be a ticket presale Thursday ahead of the general sale on Friday.

    Snoop Dogg will also play in Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, London, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

