Drop it like it’s hot: Snoop Dogg to perform in Halifax

Haligonians should stay tuned for the next episode as Snoop Dogg is coming to the Scotiabank Centre this summer.

According to a news release from evenko, the famed rapper is kicking off his Cali To Canada tour in Halifax on June 3. He will be accompanied by Warren G, DJ Quik, and DJ Green Lantern.

There will be a ticket presale Thursday ahead of the general sale on Friday.

Snoop Dogg will also play in Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, London, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

