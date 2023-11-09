Empty nest: Cape Breton Eagles struggle with early-season attendance
A visiting team celebrating a win in a near-empty Centre 200 has become a too-familiar sight for those still showing up at Cape Breton Eagles games.
"I am not happy with our attendance,” said majority owner Irwin Simon.
Aside from their home opener, the Eagles have drawn fewer than 2,000 fans for every home game this season.
Last year's average attendance was under 2,000 a game — fifth-last in the league.
"I'm not sure what the issue is of why we're not getting the attendance,” Simon said. “Our record at home has not been the greatest, but listen we have some great hockey players."
On-ice performance may have something to do with it.
Despite a mid-pack record of nine wins and nine losses, the Eagles have been held without a goal in four home games already.
Joey Haddad remembers a different atmosphere at Centre 200, from his playing days with the team from 2007 to 2009.
He now works for the team, and is trying to get people back in the rink.
"Our goal, really, is to get back to the glory days”, Haddad said. "Leave the house. Come to the arena. See your friends in-person. Have a beer. Have a snack."
On Thursday, the team turned to the fans for answers with a town hall-style meeting — the latest of many in recent years.
"1,500 fans a game, it's not good for atmosphere”, said season ticket holder Brent Desveaux, who attended the town hall. “But it's like Sly (Couturier, the team’s general manager) and Louis (Robitaille, head coach) said last night — if we start playing better at home, fans are going to come back to the games."
Simon said the team is losing money, but has always maintained he has no plans to move them out of town.
For now, he says the goal is to win more games than last year and advance a round or two in the playoffs.
"Just hear it from me again”, Simon said. “I am committed to Cape Breton. I am committed to winning."
The Eagles don't have to wait long for their next test on the ice and at the gate.
They host the Shawinigan Cataractes Friday night at Centre 200.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Regular operations are resuming at Pearson International Airport after thousands of passengers were grounded on Thursday morning.
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Canadian Tire cuts about 3% of workforce as customer spending slows
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend.
32 more Canadians evacuated from Gaza, GAC says
Another 32 Canadians were evacuated from Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, the federal government confirmed.
Jury awards US$1.2 million to Robert De Niro's former assistant in gender discrimination lawsuit
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation.
Toronto
-
'Drop the hammer:' Video shows brazen robbery at Brampton jewelry store
Video has surfaced online of what police are calling a 'brazen' smash-and-grab-style robbery at a jewelry store in Brampton.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto parking garage shooting identified as 27-year-old from Windsor
A man from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in a downtown Toronto underground parking garage on Wednesday evening.
-
Former Toronto Maple Leaf threatens to kill Arizona police officers in bodycam footage of arrest
A former Toronto Maple Leafs player threatened to kill two Scottsdale, Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer, newly released bodycam footage shows.
Calgary
-
Human remains found outside of Calgary were inside stolen truck: RCMP
The RCMP major crimes unit is looking for help tracking the movements of a stolen vehicle found west of Calgary with human remains inside.
-
Nearly a dozen charged in connection with northeast Calgary riot; more suspects sought
A melee two months ago in Calgary's northeast has resulted in 11 men being charged with rioting and more. Meanwhile, police continue to search for additional suspects.
-
AHS employees getting first details of new structure in series of town hall meetings
A series of telephone town hall meetings with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and new board chair Lyle Oberg will begin Thursday morning, to address the major overhaul to Alberta’s health-care system.
Montreal
-
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
-
Israel-Hamas war: Legault government considers banning protests
The Legault government calls the shooting of two Jewish schools in Montreal terrorism and is not ruling out banning demonstrations linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
-
Quebec tables bill to make it easier to fight parking tickets
There could soon be a simpler way for Quebecers to fight parking tickets. On Thursday, the justice minister tabled Bill 40, which proposes changes to municipal courts.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police investigating 'targeted incident' in Ellerslie
Edmonton police responded to an incident in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road Thursday afternoon.
-
Panhandler injured in crash involving rolled SUV in central Edmonton: EPS
A 50-year-old man was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after he was hit during a crash between two SUVs while he was panhandling in a central Edmonton intersection.
-
Driver in Oct. 15 crash dies from injuries: police
A driver involved in an October crash has died from his injuries, Edmonton police announced Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Niagara murder suspect last seen in Lasalle/Barrydowne area of Sudbury, Ont.
An 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls was last seen in Sudbury near Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road on Nov. 4, police say.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
London
-
Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction.
-
'We need to see our common humanity': Faith leaders in London, Ont. stress peaceful dialogue as conflict in Gaza continues
Faith leaders and members of faith-based community agencies signed a Statement of Solidarity, calling community members remain understanding and peaceful.
-
London Ont. businesswoman recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women
Erin Craven, founder of UROSPOT, is receiving the Women's Executive Network ‘Compass Rose Entrepreneur Award’ for her work in creating a modern solution to treat pelvic health challenges.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba officers arrest man who escaped from B.C. and was wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man who escaped from a halfway house in British Columbia and who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating bomb threats at daycares, school
Manitoba RCMP are investigating bomb threats made to a pair of daycares and a school Thursday.
-
Nearly $500M coming for affordable and clean electricity in Manitoba
The federal and provincial governments are making a joint investment of nearly $500 million to bring clean, reliable and affordable electricity to Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
Council approves $419 million Lansdowne 2.0 plan
The city of Ottawa is proceeding with Lansdowne 2.0, the $419 million second phase of the partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a house fire in south Ottawa Thursday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon says manager wasn't fired for calling staff 'my humans'
A City of Saskatoon supervisor says she was fired for using a gender-inclusive term, but the city argues this is not the case.
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her "touring family is safe" following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Sask. farm forced to cull entire turkey flock due to Avian flu
A Saskatchewan farm is feeling the sting after Avian flu has wiped out its entire turkey flock for the second time in just over a year.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
-
Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus
The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on cam
-
Suspect arrested, charged in Richmond stranger assault: RCMP
A suspect has been charged in connection with a stranger assault last month involving a Richmond man in his 60s.
Regina
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her "touring family is safe" following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Southern Sask. hit with Alberta low system bringing ice pellets, snow and rain
A slow moving Alberta low was responsible for southern Saskatchewan's latest blast of winter, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Regina mayor defends planned Dubai trip, saying it will promote city’s climate friendliness
Regina city council has approved a trip to Dubai that will see Mayor Sandra Masters attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Vancouver Island
-
Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus
The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on cam
-
Getting an IUD can hurt. B.C. doctors say it doesn't have to
Dr. Ana Armas Enriquez remembers the agony of getting an intrauterine device (IUD) as a teen. “It was a horrible pain,” she said. “It’s excruciating.”Decades later, the Nanaimo-based women’s health physician strives to alleviate that pain for her patients.
-
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.