Empty nest: Cape Breton Eagles struggle with early-season attendance

A visiting team celebrating a win in a near-empty Centre 200 has become a too-familiar sight for those still showing up at Cape Breton Eagles games.

"I am not happy with our attendance,” said majority owner Irwin Simon.

Aside from their home opener, the Eagles have drawn fewer than 2,000 fans for every home game this season.

Last year's average attendance was under 2,000 a game — fifth-last in the league.

"I'm not sure what the issue is of why we're not getting the attendance,” Simon said. “Our record at home has not been the greatest, but listen we have some great hockey players."

On-ice performance may have something to do with it.

Despite a mid-pack record of nine wins and nine losses, the Eagles have been held without a goal in four home games already.

Joey Haddad remembers a different atmosphere at Centre 200, from his playing days with the team from 2007 to 2009.

He now works for the team, and is trying to get people back in the rink.

"Our goal, really, is to get back to the glory days”, Haddad said. "Leave the house. Come to the arena. See your friends in-person. Have a beer. Have a snack."

On Thursday, the team turned to the fans for answers with a town hall-style meeting — the latest of many in recent years.

"1,500 fans a game, it's not good for atmosphere”, said season ticket holder Brent Desveaux, who attended the town hall. “But it's like Sly (Couturier, the team’s general manager) and Louis (Robitaille, head coach) said last night — if we start playing better at home, fans are going to come back to the games."

Simon said the team is losing money, but has always maintained he has no plans to move them out of town.

For now, he says the goal is to win more games than last year and advance a round or two in the playoffs.

"Just hear it from me again”, Simon said. “I am committed to Cape Breton. I am committed to winning."

The Eagles don't have to wait long for their next test on the ice and at the gate.

They host the Shawinigan Cataractes Friday night at Centre 200.